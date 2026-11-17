Texas lawmakers began filing bills last week in advance of the 90th legislative session, which starts in January. The Texas Standard reported that proposals so far include bills to repeal school vouchers, place new restrictions on data centers, legalize recreational marijuana, and change immigration enforcement policies.

More than a thousand bills were filed in the first week after Democrats flipped all statewide races and took control of the Texas House for the first time in 25 years, 82-64. Republicans maintain control of the Senate by a 19-12 margin.

Among the bills are HB 257, which would require independent audits of Operation Lone Star, the multi-billion-dollar border security initiative launched under outgoing Gov. Greg Abbott, and a House bill that would allow adults 21 and older to legally possess and purchase marijuana.

Another proposal would repeal the state’s private school voucher program, a campaign promise of Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa.

The Texas Legislature convenes on Jan. 12, 2027, with lawmakers having until March 12 to file most bills.

Thompson poised to become next House speaker

Houston Democrat Senfronia Thompson says she has secured bipartisan support and is poised to become the next House Speaker, The Dallas Morning News reported. She would be the first woman and first Black person to assume the role.

The election of the speaker will be held on the first day of the session.

The speaker is one of the three most powerful positions in state politics, along with the governor and lieutenant governor. Thompson would have the authority to assign committee chairs, set budget and legislative priorities, oversee floor debate, and manage procedure on the House floor.

Thompson, who holds multiple degrees, including a law degree and two master’s degrees, has served in the Legislature since 1973 and has never lost a race. She is known for building relationships with conservative lawmakers across the aisle. Her legislation has targeted human trafficking and addressed hate crimes and equal health coverage for women.

Bill would deliver Hinojosa’s $1,500 checks

During the campaign, Hinojosa said that she would push for the state to pull $17 billion out of the state’s rainy-day fund to deliver on a campaign promise — $1,500 checks for every Texas household. Now that she has won the election, state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, has filed a bill that would direct the comptroller to send a “one-time emergency relief payment” to every household in the state, the Houston Chronicle reported.

“I say, if you’re not going to spend it, just send it back to the people,” Hinojosa said at a rally on election night. “It doesn’t belong to the politicians. It belongs to the people of Texas. Because right now Texans are struggling in a way I’ve never seen before.”

The rainy-day fund now totals nearly $27 billion. Lawmakers have dipped into it in the past to pay for water projects, public education, and disaster relief. The payments would require approval from two-thirds of the GOP-controlled Senate and the House.

State’s top appeal courts will now include Democrats

For the first time since 1994, Democrats now hold seats on the state’s top civil and criminal appeal courts, as the Texas Newsroom reported. That includes Maggie Ellis, an appeals court judge who will be sworn in as chief justice of the Texas Supreme Court in January — much to her surprise.

“I was completely gobsmacked,” Ellis said after the election. “I was shocked. And then I was fervently hitting refresh and going to the major counties and checking their election returns and thinking, ‘oh my goodness, we might actually be able to do this.’”

Democrats flipped seven of the 18 seats on the Texas Supreme Court and the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals — four on the former and three on the latter. While Republican jurists still hold a majority on both courts, Democrats can single-handedly set the Supreme Court’s agenda because it takes only four justices to decide which cases to review.

The newly elected Democrats have avoided saying how they will rule on certain issues, as the Texas Code of Judicial Conduct requires.

RRC to reinstate public comment at meetings

The Texas Railroad Commission will reinstate general public comment at its meetings starting next month, The Texas Tribune reported. State Rep. Drew Darby, R-San Angelo, said the commission, which oversees the state’s oil and gas industry, will reverse the decision made in August to eliminate public comment.

“As chair of the House Committee on Energy Resources, my job is not to cheerlead the industry or regulators, but to be a voice for my constituents and all Texans,” Darby said. “After the change in August, numerous constituents called my office, expressing serious concerns with removal of the standalone comment period.”

In August, commissioners voted to suspend the two-decade policy that allowed members of the public to testify before the commission on matters not on the agency’s agenda. After that decision, Darby called for an oversight hearing on the issue.

CDC cuts $29 million in HIV prevention in Texas

The Centers for Disease Control has eliminated $29 million in funding to Texas health organizations that test thousands of people for HIV, The Tribune reported. Texas was the nation’s largest recipient of the funding, with grant money going to 11 community-based organizations based primarily in urban areas.

“The front line in the testing portion of it really are the community-based organizations — they’re the ones that are in their community,” said Philip Keiser, a professor at the University of Texas Medical Branch who studies HIV. “These community groups are critically important in getting out there to reach their community and get people tested.”

State lawmakers have started considering funding the program, according to state Rep. Venton Jones, D-Dallas, the first openly HIV-positive lawmaker to serve in the Legislature.

“This is a huge hit to our ability to respond to the epidemic,” Jones said. “Ultimately, we want to make sure that those funds are put back by the federal government, by the CDC, because those are critical.”

The CDC did not respond to a request for comment.

Two lawmakers seek to undo state’s abortion bans

Two Austin-area Democrats are among legislators seeking to reverse the state’s abortion bans and eliminate other restrictions tied to reproductive healthcare, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

State Rep. Donna Howard and state Rep.-elect Samantha Lopez-Resendez have filed similar measures to repeal two of the main recent abortion laws, including a law that makes it a felony to perform an abortion at any point in pregnancy.

Howard’s bill would also ease other restrictions, including consent requirements for minors, mandatory waiting periods, and a 2023 ban on gender-affirming care for minors. Other lawmakers have filed similar measures, and more are expected to do so before the session begins.

Gary Borders is a veteran award-winning Texas journalist. He published a number of community newspapers in Texas during a 30-year span, including in Longview, Fort Stockton, Nacogdoches, Lufkin and Cedar Park. Email: gborders@texaspress.com.