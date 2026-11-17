Amy Kopec

If you—or someone you know—is currently preparing for this year’s Turkey Trot, I have some slightly discouraging news: most people will never run faster than a Wild Turkey can.

According to US Fish and Wildlife, Wild Turkeys have been recorded reaching top speeds of 18 mph on foot. Unless you’re a professional, that’s faster than most humans can sprint. And while this doesn’t necessarily mean that a wild turkey would beat you in your local 5k (it’s hard to run far at top speed) it would still be pretty difficult to escape one over a short distance. And before you laugh at that, know that escaping from turkeys is an actual concern in some situations.

Wild Turkeys are notoriously territorial. Individuals will stake their claim on a yard, the sidewalk or even the road, creating problems for the humans who also happen to live there. I remember listening to a news report during my freshman year of high school that mentioned several attack turkeys in New England suburbs. Mail carriers were chased. Cars were damaged. The police were involved… turkeys only look cartoonish if they aren’t charging at you doing a 3-minute mile pace. At that point it’s probably time to rethink the parade float. But not everyone has considered the territoriality of turkeys terrifying.

Those familiar with history or the musical “1776” will recall that Ben Franklin favored the Wild Turkey over the Bald Eagle for our national bird. He wanted something completely unique to North America that didn’t echo centuries of European monarchies and empires. Franklin also saw the turkey’s territoriality as a bravery. Here was a bird that was willing to fight to keep its land and resources. While Bald Eagles will certainly strive to protect their own, they are largely a scavenger species. If an eagle can get an easy meal by stealing a fish from an Osprey, it will. They are not above dumpster diving either. In fact, the greatest number of Bald Eagles I have ever seen in one place was at an open-air dump. Conversely, the most turkeys I’ve seen in one place were in a farm field.

Turkeys also represent some of the best problem-solving the US has done. Bald Eagles may be the poster child of the Endangered Species Act, but turkeys were of conservation concern in the 1900s too. The large range and high population of these birds today is due to the hard work of many people, including a large number of hunters. Wild Turkeys show us that we can find conservation solutions that allow for the needs and wants of all sorts of people. We can literally have our bird and eat it too.

Given that turkeys are not just tasty or goofy looking, did the founding fathers choose the wrong bird? You’ll have to decide that for yourself—or maybe you can have a healthy debate on it over Thanksgiving dinner. After all, does it really matter if our national bird is photogenic? Behind that wattle is a species that has and will continue to fight for its place—and probably beat you in a foot race too.

Wild Turkey, photographed by the author at the Crane Estate in Ipswich, MA 2021

Amy Kopec is a biologist at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, a non-profit organization dedicated to saving the birds and their habitats along the entire Gulf Coast and beyond into their Central and South America wintering grounds.