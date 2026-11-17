By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

“In 1830, the first commercial application of geothermal energy was used in Hot Springs, Arkansas, for heating a handful of homes,” said Advanced Research Projects Agency–Energy (ARPA-E) Director Conner Prochaska.

Prochaska was in Houston on Thursday to announce that up to $30 million is being made available for geothermal energy development. The funding is aimed at tapping the energy in what are being dubbed super-hot rocks.

“Super-hot is another example of executing on President Trump’s energy dominance agenda, and Secretary Wright’s demand, and insistency that we provide the power that is needed not just to power certain industries, but the entire economy of the United States of America,” said Prochaska.

The concept of using hot water as a heat source is as old as fire and water. The trick is getting a substantial amount of water to an extremely high temperature. Scientists have been making advances in this area for several years.

Heating enough water to extremely high temperatures to generate a substantial amount of electricity requires drilling about 12,000 to 15,000 feet into the earth and sending cold water down the well. The water is heated by the hot bedrock as it passes through the horizontal sections of the well, and then it is brought back to the surface. Turbines turn the heat from the water into electricity. The water is sent back down, and the cycle is repeated.

Getting to the super-hot rocks deep within the earth is where the challenge lies.

Ravi Krishnamurthy, president and CEO of Blade Energy Partners, explained that his company has had 19 wells that failed. That’s because there is a lot involved in sending water deep into the earth and bringing water as hot as 700 degrees Fahrenheit back to the surface. New technology needs to be designed to withstand both the pressure and the heat, and scientists are working on these types of advances.

Krishnamurthy also explained that the type of rock the wells penetrate adds to the challenges. For instance, in some cases his company was drilling wells in volcanic rock. This means the tools going into the earth must be able to withstand deep drilling, super-hot water, and the variations in the rock they drill through.

The problems with getting heated water back up to the earth’s surface have not been fully solved at a level that is financially feasible. Further development is ongoing.

Though it seems laden with challenges, geothermal energy extraction builds on oil and gas technology, in which drilling into the earth and bringing fluid up to the surface has been standard practice for over a century.

The exciting part of this announcement is that possibly by 2040, geothermal energy will generate 10 to 20 gigawatts of power for less than $30 per megawatt-hour.

That won’t bring instant gratification for lowering electricity bills, but if you are in Prochaska’s generation, you may reap the benefits of generating more electricity before you turn 60, and that’s something to be excited about.

A plus to geothermal energy is that it does not depend on weather conditions, unlike solar and wind energy. This makes it a reliable source of energy.

The enthusiasm in the room was easy to see, and it seems the quest to drill into super-hot rocks has plenty of people excited. Once geothermal super-hot rocks add substantially to America’s electrical grid, maybe they should be renamed rock stars.