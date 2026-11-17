By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Conner Prochaska, a native of Arlington, Texas, graduated from Texas A&M University. After college, he served as a Navy intelligence officer and attained the rank of lieutenant. His first duty station was in Jacksonville, Florida, where his assignment was to fly in a plane and look for submarines.

When I asked him whether he found any submarines, he said he couldn’t tell me. I also asked where he flew. He didn’t give specifics, but he said he flew around the world.

He was able to tell me that they were looking for more than just submarines, but he couldn’t say what else they were looking for or what equipment they used, except that it included more than cameras.

He did share that he loved being in the air and enjoyed his work. After flying around looking for submarines and other stuff, he moved north.

“I went up to the Washington, D.C., area and was a counter-weapons-of-mass-destruction intelligence officer at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency,” said Prochaska.

He admitted he enjoyed being in the planes looking for stuff down below more than being inside rooms looking at stuff. (I am paraphrasing; “stuff” stands in for what he looked for and at.)

While he was in Washington and serving in the Navy, he began his law degree at George Washington University which he completed. He has since been confirmed by the Senate as director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency–Energy (ARPA-E) at the Department of Energy.

When I asked whether he is enjoying his current position, Prochaska said, “I’m loving it. It’s one of the coolest, if not the coolest agency, to be in charge of in the federal government.”

When the White House asked him to take the job, he said he was eager to jump on it. “Energy is life, and the opportunity to work, to find new sources, new methods, new techniques, you can’t turn that down to be at the cutting edge,” he said.

He also said he gets to work with “the elite energy researchers in the country,” including the agency’s program directors, its tech-to-market team, and its performers.

Once again, he is looking for stuff, but this time the stuff is meant to enhance our lives, not harm them.

“Our job is to go after what I call the three U’s: the unknown, the unexplored, and the unbelievable,” said Prochaska. As director of ARPA-E, he is looking for innovative ideas and technology that will grow America’s energy production.

These ideas come from scientists who take risks and venture from the known into the unknown. Geothermal energy is just one of the quickly developing technologies for expanding American energy sources.

“At ARPA-E, we have a mandate: if it works, will it matter? What will the impact be? What’s the real life-changing technology?” Prochaska explained.

ARPA-E is a federal agency within the Department of Energy that funds innovative energy technologies. The agency was created out of the need for America to keep up with energy technology. Congress authorized the creation of ARPA-E in 2007, and President George W. Bush signed the legislation. If you are interested in learning more, visit ARPA-E at https://arpa-e.energy.gov/