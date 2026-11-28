Congratulations to the La Marque High School Big Blue Cougar Band for earning 1st Place at the US Bands Inaugural Texas Showstyle Championship and Assessment in Dallas.

Competing at John Kincaide Stadium against 11 bands from across Texas, our Cougars brought energy, talent, precision and unmistakable Cougar spirit to the field. What a way to make history at this inaugural event!

Showstyle marching features powerful brass, dynamic drumlines, high-energy choreography and show-stopping entertainment. Our students delivered it all!

This achievement reflects countless hours of practice, determination, teamwork and commitment, as well as the pride and excellence that make La Marque special.