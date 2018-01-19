FINDING YOUR PLACE IN THE WORLD THE UPSIDE OF BEING AN OUTSIDER

By Trishna Buch

Chiufang Hwang was born in Taiwan and moved to the

United States at the age of 2. Together with her parents

Hwang started her new life in Hempstead, Texas. After

living in Texas for a couple of years, moving from Hempstead

to Prairie View, she was four-years-old when she

and her parents ended up in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

After living in Rock Hill for a year, she moved to Columbia,

South Carolina and lived there from age five until

she was in the fifth grade, along with her two younger

siblings – a brother and a sister. In the middle of fifth

grade, Hwang’s family moved to Birmingham, Alabama

and lived there for a few months before moving back to

Columbia. She resided in Columbia until the middle of

seventh grade, during which time she moved to College

Station, Texas and spent a few years living there. When

she was grade 11, Hwang and her family moved to Wichita

Falls, Texas and, one year later, moved back to College

Station. Hwang got her doctor of medicine degree

from University of Texas Health Science Center School

Of Medicine in San Antonio, her residency is psychiatry

from the UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and

her fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry from

the same school.

While she was living in Columbia, Hwang attended

a predominately black school. “There were a few white

students and there was me—an Asian—but the majority

of the students were black,” she told me. Hwang told

me that she never felt discriminated a day in her life, but

because there were not very many Asians, she “didn’t

always know where to go.” She became acquainted with

a classmate, Janine, when she was in the second or third

grade, but their friendship didn’t really blossom and solidify

until after she moved back to Columbia the second

time around.

Hwang told me that her family lived in Alabama for

a few months before moving back to South Carolina.

“There was one time in Alabama, that my father was supposed

to pick me up from school and he ended up forgetting

me there,” Hwang told me. “It was quite scary, as

the janitor had even locked up, and it showed me that I

needed to develop street smarts, in case something like

this happened again.” Therefore, when she moved back

to Columbia, she began to take the city bus home from

school. It was at this time that she solidified her friendship

with Janine, as she also took the city bus. In conversation,

Hwang told me that she felt safer with the black

children in her school and “Janine was a bigger girl, so

she became my protector.”

Not only did Janine become her protector, but she also

became her mentor in how to “be black.” Janine taught

Hwang how to act, how to talk, how to walk and how to

dance. Eventually, Hwang began picking up and using

the style of talking, walking and being that she was witnessing

in her school and through her peers. She was

beginning to assimilate herself into her community, but it

wasn’t always simple. She told me that her parents tried

to prevent her from talking and behaving like her peers,

telling her “don’t talk like this” or “don’t act like that.”

Hwang told me that Janine’s guidance and mentorship

played a huge role in her future. She currently runs

a medical clinic with her husband in Dallas, where 97

percent of their clinic’s patients are black. “My patients

always tell me they feel at home in our clinic because

our office is decorated with pictures that would only be

known to people who grew up in a predominately black

community.” In fact, Hwang told me that her husband is

often asked by their patients if she (his wife) is one of

them, to which he replies “she is black in every way except

her skin color.”

Hwang’s memoir, Finding Janine, is her third. One of

her books, American Sweetheart: Still Not Making The

Team, details her experiences trying out for the Dallas

Cowboys Cheerleaders. “I tried out for the first time when

I was 34, have tried out nine times since then, and I remain

the oldest person to try out for the squad,” she told

me. Her other book, Grown Up Child, details her journey

of coming to the United States, moving around from city

to city and—all the while—feeling neglected by her parents.

Finding Janine came about around 30 years after

Hwang had developed a friendship with Janine. “After

being unable to find her for quite a while, I finally did so.

I called her up and even had the opportunity to attend

her wedding.” Hwang told me that, even though Janine’s

wedding was attended by only black people, she never

felt more accepted or at home. “I met her family and they

embraced me completely.” As a result, Hwang thought it

would be important to write about her experiences, hoping

that people could learn from her experiences that

embracing different cultures is our country’s greatest

strength.

Hwang’s memoir comes at the perfect time for America.

Racial tensions and corresponding violence is quite rampant

right now. But, despite being one of the only Asian

students in her school, Hwang experienced nothing but

acceptance from her peers. Furthermore, although she

assimilated quite well to her peer group, she never forgot

her Taiwanese roots. Hwang’s journey and her book

demonstrate what truly makes this country great—diversity,

respecting other people’s cultures, and knowing that

it is possible to assimilate to one culture, while still holding

on to your own.

You can purchase all three of Hwang’s books from

Amazon or Barnes and Noble. Direct links and more information

about Hwang can be found at http://chiufang.

com/. You can also find her on Twitter and Instagram at

@mdchiufang.