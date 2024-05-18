Sunday, May 19, 2024
Neighbors came together to clean up League City’s historic Fairview Cemetery

 Last Saturday, neighbors came together to clean up League City’s historic Fairview Cemetery, located at the end of Kansas St. behind the historic district.  The cemetery, the oldest in the city, serves as the final resting place for many of League City’s residents, including city founders, along with Civil War, WW1, and WW2 veterans.  Those who came out to cut down and haul off limbs and debris were: Back row (l-r) Larry Tew, Richard Tew, Miguel Hernandez (Double Dave’s Pizzaworks), Jonathan Keeth, Destiny Schoellkopf, Jacob Reader, Bonnie Schoellkopf, Chris Fleming, John Schoellkopf, Greg Hart, and Mike Petersen.  Front row (l-r): Ellie, Devin, Hazel and Lane Keeth.  Double Dave’s Pizzaworks in League donated Pizza.  Additional donations and support came from both Rusty Tidwell and Hanson’s Automotive.  As an aside, there are three different sets of fathers/sons represented in this photo.  Photo by Trey Schoellkopf. 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

