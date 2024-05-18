Last Saturday, neighbors came together to clean up League City’s historic Fairview Cemetery, located at the end of Kansas St. behind the historic district. The cemetery, the oldest in the city, serves as the final resting place for many of League City’s residents, including city founders, along with Civil War, WW1, and WW2 veterans. Those who came out to cut down and haul off limbs and debris were: Back row (l-r) Larry Tew, Richard Tew, Miguel Hernandez (Double Dave’s Pizzaworks), Jonathan Keeth, Destiny Schoellkopf, Jacob Reader, Bonnie Schoellkopf, Chris Fleming, John Schoellkopf, Greg Hart, and Mike Petersen. Front row (l-r): Ellie, Devin, Hazel and Lane Keeth. Double Dave’s Pizzaworks in League donated Pizza. Additional donations and support came from both Rusty Tidwell and Hanson’s Automotive. As an aside, there are three different sets of fathers/sons represented in this photo. Photo by Trey Schoellkopf.
Neighbors came together to clean up League City’s historic Fairview Cemetery
158