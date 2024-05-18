Sunday, May 19, 2024
Education

Galveston College celebrates student success at 2024 commencement ceremony

by Brandon Williams
A sea of caps and gowns filled the Galveston Island Convention Center on May 10 as hundreds of students walked across the stage to receive their degrees and certificates at the Galveston College Spring 2024 Commencement Ceremony.

During GC’s 56th annual commencement ceremony, the college conferred 681 degrees and certificates to 554 students, which included 44 dual credit students from Ball High School, and the earliest dual credit graduate in the college’s history.

“Commencement is the celebration of our student’s success,” said Galveston College President, W. Myles, Shelton, Ed.D. “Galveston College creates accessible learning opportunities to fulfill our student’s and community’s needs by providing high-quality educational programs and services. We’re proud of our student’s accomplishments and we look forward to seeing them do great things in our community and beyond.”

This year’s commencement speakers featured GC’s earliest Dual Credit graduate, Ruby Gundrum, and Education major, Daniela Muñoz, who overcame cultural and language barriers to graduate with honors.

Gundrum, who graduated with an Associate of Science in General Studies and moved to Galveston with her family in 2019, inspired the graduating class and the audience by sharing her story about how she was able to finish her associate degree as a junior, more than one year before graduating with her high school diploma.

“I have worked hard and it’s been a challenge, and I’m excited to use the knowledge I obtained at Galveston College,” said Gundrum. “Galveston College will always have good memories for me and will help me when I pursue new endeavors.”

Muñoz, a native of Mexico, graduated with an Associate of Science in Education and is a member of the GC Phi Theta Kappa All-Academic Team, as well as the college’s Hispanic Student Organization. She moved with her family to the U.S. knowing very little English, studied hard to learn the language and graduated from GC with a 4.0 GPA.

“The first years were challenging, I wanted to go back to my routine in Mexico, but I stayed and I’m graduating with high honors,” said Muñoz. “Galveston College has provided me with knowledge and opened my mind to endless possibilities.”

Among GC’s graduating class were students from three countries, 10 states and 77 Texas cities. GC’s oldest graduate was 71 years old while the youngest was 16.

