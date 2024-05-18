Sunday, May 19, 2024
COM Theatre Director Awarded National Fellowship

College of the Mainland (COM) theatre program director H. Russ Brown has been awarded the first-ever National Alliance Outstanding Acting Teacher Fellowship during the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) National Festival at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. This award comes in partnership with the National Alliance of Acting Teachers.

“It’s an honor, it’s very humbling,” said theatre director, H. Russ Brown. “There’s a lot of great acting teachers out there.”

This award comes shortly after Brown was named one of seven acting teachers to receive the first-ever National Alliance Acting Teacher of Excellence award also by the National Alliance of Acting Teachers. From the pool of seven educators of the first award, Brown was chosen to receive the newly developed fellowship. Along with the recognition and award, Brown was also awarded a full scholarship to the 2024 Teacher Development Program in Los Angeles at the University of Southern California.“I love what I’m doing here,” said Brown. “Everything I do is not only for the good of my program, but the good of my students. And by that, it affects the program in great ways.”

Since 1972, COM Theatre has presented more than 228 productions including children’s theatre, concerts, and workshops with an attendance of more than a quarter of a million people. The program has been recognized as a leading theatre program, setting high production standards and developing one of this country’s most innovative training programs.

“The Prom” will be showing at the COM Theatre July 11- 28, Thursday to Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit www.com.edu/theatre or call 409-933-8345.

