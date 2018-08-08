TOUCHDOWN! LM’S BULAICH NAMED TO GRIDIRON LEGENDS CLASS OF 2018

ONE OF Galveston County’s most iconic high school football stars will be enshrined as a member of the 2018 class of Gridiron Legends. Former La Marque standout Norm Bulaich will join University of Houston All-American running back Alois Blackwell, three-time NFL All-Pro defensive back/return specialist Raymond Clayborn, ex-Texans head coach Gary Kubiak, high school football coaching legend Barton Massey and four-time All-Pro receiver Wes Welker when the group is inducted prior to the December 27 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Playing under coach Orville Etheredge, Bulaich earned all-state honors in 1963 as he helped lead the then-La Marque Tigers to the brink of the school’s first state championship before losing to Pharr Juan San Antonio in the semifinals. He committed to play his college ball at Texas Christian University, where Bulaich rushed for 1,045 yards on 214 carries.

Bulaich was picked by the Baltimore Colts with the 18th overall pick of the 1970 NFL Draft. He earned AFC Rookie of the Year honors after rushing for 426 yards and three touchdowns and started for the Colts in their Super Bowl V win over the Cowboys. The following season saw Bulaich rush for a career-high 741 yards and eight touchdowns, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl. After spending two seasons with the Eagles (1973-74), Bulaich spent the final five years of his career with the Dolphins, retiring after the 1979 campaign.

Currently residing in Hurst, Bulaich has made several visits to the La Marque High School football team, with his most recent coming in the 2015 season when he presented the team with a golden football to commemerate the 50th anniversary of the Super Bowl.

Bulaich and the rest of the Class of 2018 honorees will be introduced at the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff game between Mississippi and Texas Tech on September 1.