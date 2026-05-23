Houston Artist Bogdan Mihai Creates Monumental Soccer Ball Installation at Texas Tower Ahead of World Cup Events

HOUSTON, TX. As Houston prepares to welcome international visitors and fans for this summer’s World Cup events, local artist Bogdan Mihai is contributing to the citywide celebration with a large scale public art installation in downtown Houston.

Commissioned by building owner Hines, Mihai is currently painting a giant soccer ball installation inside Texas Tower. The artwork is designed to celebrate Houston’s role as a host city and reflect the energy, diversity, and cultural spirit surrounding the global tournament.

While inspired by the excitement surrounding the World Cup and Houston’s role as a host city, the installation is not an official FIFA event or affiliated activation. Instead, it represents an organic expression of the community’s celebration and enthusiasm surrounding the games coming to Houston this summer.

A Houston based painter and photographer, Mihai incorporates recognizable local imagery and vivid color palettes throughout the piece, transforming the installation into a visual tribute to both the sport and the city itself. Positioned in the lobby of Texas Tower, the artwork invites visitors, downtown workers, and soccer fans to engage with the mounting excitement around the upcoming matches.

The artist will be painting on site weekdays from now through May 26, between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Members of the public are encouraged to stop by, watch from the sidewalk, or wander into the lobby to experience the installation in progress.

“Public art has the ability to bring people together across cultures and backgrounds. This project celebrates Houston’s diversity and the shared excitement surrounding the World Cup.”

— Bogdan Mihai

Mihai also welcomes visitors to his studio at Silver Street Studios, where he continues his work in painting, photography, and mixed media art.

About the Artist

Bogdan Mihai is a Romanian born artist working in Houston. He has lived around the world, including the UAE, New Zealand, and Russia, but now calls Houston home. His artwork explores both the world around him and the world within, often through the use of light, color, and nostalgia. Mihai has exhibited internationally, including exhibitions in the United States, Argentina, Austria, Romania, and Mexico.