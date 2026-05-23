Galveston College honors Outstanding Spring 2026 Dual Credit student, faculty

GALVESTON, Texas (May 21, 2026) – Galveston College’s Dual Credit program

named Jesse Alexander, a 17-year-old home-schooled Dual Credit student, and Peggy

O’Neal, a professional nurse aide trainer in GC’s Continuing Education Department, as

recipients of the Spring 2026 Outstanding Dual Credit Student and Faculty awards.

“We are extremely proud of Jesse and Peggy O’Neal for their commitment and success

in our Dual Credit program,” said GC Director of Educational Services, Elvia Segura.

“Dual Credit provides students a head start on their college journey while saving

families money. This program is an all-around win, and it benefits everyone involved:

students, families and the whole community.”

Presented each fall and spring semester, the Outstanding Dual Credit Student and

Faculty awards recognize excellence in academic performance and instruction within

GC’s growing Dual Credit program. This initiative allows high school students to earn

college credit while still completing their high school education.

“I feel incredibly honored and grateful to have received this award,” said Alexander.

“Being recognized as the Dual Credit Student of the Semester is something I never

expected. It reflects not only the effort I’ve put into my work, but also the support I’ve

received from my teachers, family, and peers throughout the process. That effort being

spotlighted is very meaningful to me.”

Alexander said his experience as a Dual Credit student at Galveston College has

helped prepare him for college.

“The professors I’ve had have been professional, supportive, and genuinely invested in

the success and well-being of their students,” said Alexander. “The campus provides a

welcoming environment that’s perfect for both studying and spending time between

classes. I’ve been given a wide range of resources that I know will continue to benefit

me throughout my academic journey, and I’ve learned how to make the most of those

opportunities. Lastly, the atmosphere at Galveston College is something that has left a

lasting impression on me.”

Alexander is interested in a career in research or engineering and hopes to eventually

earn a doctorate in astrophysics.

“I am deeply interested in understanding the universe and contributing to discoveries in

that field,” said Alexander. “After completing my education, I hope to pursue a career as

either a researcher or an engineer, where I can apply what I’ve learned to support

advancements in science and technology.”

O’Neal has taught at GC for 10 years. She previously trained certified nursing assistants

and nursing personnel across Texas, and worked as a consultant for long-term centers

throughout the state.

“I am humbled and proud to share my many years of nursing experience with the

students,” said O’Neal.

She said helping students develop a sense of purpose and self-worth is what motivates

her to support their success.

“I try to assure each student that what they choose to do in life matters,” said O’Neal.

“I’ve had countless students tell me that what they learned in CNA helped them so

much to pursue their goals, even if they did not stay in healthcare. The students say that

the basics they learned at Galveston College has helped them in numerous ways.”

For more information about the Galveston College Dual Credit program, contact GC

Student Success Advisor for Dual Credit, Alisha McCracken, at 409-766-5854 or visit

https://gc.edu/admissions/dual-credit.php.

CUTLINE:

From left to right, Galveston College Director of Educational Services Elvia Segura, GC

Professional Nurse Aide Trainer Peggy O’Neal, GC Dual Credit program student Jesse

Alexander, and GC Student Success Advisor for Dual Credit Alisha McCracken.



ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE

Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college

providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,

workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.