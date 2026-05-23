Galveston County Law Enforcement Launches Anti-DUI Campaign

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The message from Galveston County law enforcement on Tuesday was simple: don’t drink and drive.

Officers made it clear that drinking alcoholic beverages is not illegal, but driving while intoxicated is against the law.

Galveston County Sheriff Jimmy Fullen organized a press conference to launch the county’s campaign aimed at eliminating road fatalities caused by intoxicated drivers. Law enforcement agencies from across the county gathered to support the effort.

Police departments, constables’ offices, and the Texas Department of Transportation all agreed that county residents and tourists must be protected from intoxicated drivers, and that law enforcement will be increasing efforts to keep the roads safe.

Members of Mothers Against Drunk Driving traveled from outside Galveston County to share their personal stories and partner with local law enforcement in spreading the message that drunk driving destroys lives.

“One drink cost my daughter her life,” said Mindy Red.

Michelle was just 18 years old and had not even graduated from high school when a driver, claiming to have had only one drink, hit Michelle head-on and killed her.

“I don’t want anyone else to have to walk in the shoes I walk in,” Red said. “Everything about our family has changed since Michelle was killed. I’ve been raising her sisters without their sister.”

Another mother, Charisse Thomas, shared that her daughter, Destani, was also just 18 years old when she was killed by a drunk driver.

“It was 3:00 in the afternoon,” Thomas said. “Destani was driving home from high school when she was killed by a drunk driver.”

The county justice system is also partnering with law enforcement.

“We’re going to do our part with the highest level of prosecution for DUIs,” said Galveston County District Attorney Kenneth Cusick. “We want to send the message that this has got to be taken seriously.”

Cusick assured the public that judges are available 24 hours a day to issue warrants for blood draws in cases where a driver is suspected of being intoxicated.

Sheriff Fullen was asked whether the Sheriff’s Office would use checkpoints. He responded that if needed, they would be used.

Don’t drink and drive. Use a designated driver, call a friend, or use a ride service. Just don’t get behind the wheel after drinking alcoholic beverages.