Justice Or Injustice System, Is Galveston County’s Legal System Broken?

Kristie Walsdorf

A young man died in the custody of the Galveston County jail this past week, Ronald Cotton Jr. He was too poor to afford the $160,000 bail set to obtain his release pending the resolution of his case. He was the ultimate victim of Galveston County’s unjust wealth-based bail system- a victim of his financial circumstance and the callous disregard for the law and life committed by our county commissioners, sheriff, judges and district attorney.

Public outcry says our justice system is broken. To claim it is broken assumes it was working in the first place. Could it be that our “justice system” was never just, but it was and still works properly for the few it was designed to protect- the wealthy and privileged?

Galveston County continues to fight against Bail reform refusing to withdraw its opposition to the federal civil rights lawsuit initiated by the ACLU against the county last year. Thus, begging the question, if Mr. Cotton Jr. had not been indigent would he be alive today? The time has come for Galveston County to recognize its justice system is an outdated and illegal reflection on one’s wealth.

