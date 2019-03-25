The Last Nail Ceremony

When a Disaster Response Team from World Renew comes down our way, they have a beautiful ceremony they perform as they reach the end of their time rebuilding a Harvey house. This particular home kept them busy for eight weeks and they became family to the homeowner.

Although they have been in exitance for almost 50 years it was not until about 1989 that they instituted the “Last Nail Ceremony” as an occasion to “celebrate God’s goodness, grace and mercy even in times of disaster ad devastation.” Explained Sid Byma, DRS Site Manager

They come to be “the hands and feet of Jesus and to show their love for their neighbor through the reconstruction and rebuilding not just of homes, but of the lives of the survivors of disasters like Harvey.” And the ceremony is truly a joyous celebration of a shared accomplishment as the people from Galveston County Recovers who orchestrate and oversee the projects gather with the volunteers in a lovely “new” home that initially had been stripped down to the studs.

Pastor Danielle Cox presented the homeowner with a Sign of Hope explaining that the home now stands as a sign of hope for others who are still waiting for their homes to be healed. And just before the last nail is struck, they presented her with a Last Nail Wreath, explaining the symbolism behind it. And then the whole group breaks into song “Bless this House Oh Lord We Pray, make it safe by night and day.

Blessings on Galveston County Recovery for continuing the work still to be done to recover fully from Harvey. And blessings on these volunteers who come all the way from Michigan to give of their time and their talents to restore our communities…..one nail at a time.

For more pictures, more information and to learn how you too can Be A Sign of HOPE in the Galveston County Recovery, visit https://worldrenew.net/ and our webpage at thepostnewspaper.net

