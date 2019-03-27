High School Soccer Playoffs
Area well represented in state high school soccer playoffs
TEN AREA BOYS’ AND GIRLS’ soccer teams will take part in the bi-district round of the state
playoffs, which begin on Thursday night. Following is the information on each of the five boys’
teams and five girls’ teams bidding for a trip to Georgetown’s Birkelbach Field and the state
Final Four, which will be held on April 17-20.
Boys’
Clear Falls vs. Alief Taylor, Thursday, 7:00pm, The Rig, Pearland.
Friendswood vs. Memorial, Friday, 5:30pm, Kyle White Stadium, Anahuac
Clear Springs vs. Strake Jesuit, Friday, 7:00pm, Strake Jesuit High School, Houston
Dickinson vs. Alief Elsik, Friday, 7:00pm, LeRoy Crump Stadium. Houston
Texas City vs. Dayton, Friday, 7:00pm, La Porte High School, La Porte
Girls’
Friendswood vs. Port Arthur Memorial, Thursday, 7:00pm, Ray Maddry Memorial Stadium,
Channelview
Clear Springs vs. Dawson, Friday, 7:00pm, CCISD Challenger/Columbia Stadium, League City
Santa Fe vs. Nederland, Friday, 7:00pm, Kyle White Stadium, Anahuac
Texas City vs. Vidor, Friday, 7:00pm, Bulldog Stadium, La Porte
Clear Falls vs. Pearland, Friday, 7:30pm, Manvel High School, Manvel
Leave a Comment