Area well represented in state high school soccer playoffs

TEN AREA BOYS’ AND GIRLS’ soccer teams will take part in the bi-district round of the state

playoffs, which begin on Thursday night. Following is the information on each of the five boys’

teams and five girls’ teams bidding for a trip to Georgetown’s Birkelbach Field and the state

Final Four, which will be held on April 17-20.

Boys’

Clear Falls vs. Alief Taylor, Thursday, 7:00pm, The Rig, Pearland.

Friendswood vs. Memorial, Friday, 5:30pm, Kyle White Stadium, Anahuac

Clear Springs vs. Strake Jesuit, Friday, 7:00pm, Strake Jesuit High School, Houston

Dickinson vs. Alief Elsik, Friday, 7:00pm, LeRoy Crump Stadium. Houston

Texas City vs. Dayton, Friday, 7:00pm, La Porte High School, La Porte

Girls’

Friendswood vs. Port Arthur Memorial, Thursday, 7:00pm, Ray Maddry Memorial Stadium,

Channelview

Clear Springs vs. Dawson, Friday, 7:00pm, CCISD Challenger/Columbia Stadium, League City

Santa Fe vs. Nederland, Friday, 7:00pm, Kyle White Stadium, Anahuac

Texas City vs. Vidor, Friday, 7:00pm, Bulldog Stadium, La Porte

Clear Falls vs. Pearland, Friday, 7:30pm, Manvel High School, Manvel