Schedule Begins to Slow Down

As April approaches May, the high school athletic season comes down to those teams competing for postseason glory. That means the Astros will dominate OTF for the next few months, while the Rockets cling to dear life to remain on the schedule.

Sunday: The Astros conclude their weekend series against the Yankees at 1:10 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 12:30 PM with the pregame show.

The Rockets host the Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference quarterfinals beginning at 8:30 PM. KPRC2 and Peacock will have the game live.

Monday: No games scheduled.

Tuesday: The Astros begin a swing up the East Coast when they visit the Orioles at 5:35 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 5 PM with the pregame show.