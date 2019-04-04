The Post Community Calendar

Popular Texas music pioneer Kevin Fowler makes his return to the Galveston County Fair and

Rodeo as the headliner for Friday, April 5, 2019. Fowler is a Texas country singer-songwriter

who launched his own record label while becoming a Grammy-nominated artist. The concert

begins at 8:30pm with Drew Fish Band as the opening act. For tickets and more information,

visit the Fair and Rodeo’s Facebook page.

Galveston County

County Commissioners meet the first and third Tuesday of every month –April 16, 2019, 1:30pm

at County Courthouse, 722 Moody, Galveston

Bayou Vista

City Council meets the last Tuesday of every month –April 30, 2019, 6:30pm at the Community

Center, 783 “C” Marlin

Clear Lake Shores

City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of every month –April 16, 2019, 7:00pm at the

Club House, 931 Cedar

Dickinson

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month –April 9, 2019, 7:00pm at

City Hall, 4403 State Highway 3.

Friendswood

City Council meets the first Monday of every month –May 6, 2019, 4:30pm at City Hall, 910

South Friendswood Drive

Galveston

City Council meets the last Thursday of every month –April 25, 2019, 1:00pm at City Hall

Council Chambers, second floor, 823 Rosenberg

Hitchcock

City Commission meets the third Monday of every month –April 15, 2019, 6:30pm at City Hall,

7423 State Highway 6

Kemah

City Council meets the first and third Wednesday of every month – April 3, 2019, 7:00pm at

City Hall, 1401 State Highway 146

La Marque

City Council meets the second Monday of every month –April 8, 2019, 6:00pm at City Hall,

1109-B Bayou Road

League City

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month – April 9, 2019, 6:00pm at

City Council Chambers, 200 West Walker St.

Santa Fe

City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of every month, — April 11, 2019 7:00pm at

City Hall, 12002 State Highway 6

Texas City

City Commissioners meet the first and third Wednesday of every month, – April 3, 2019, 5:00pm

at City Hall, 1801 9th Avenue North

Other Events Throughout the Area

La Marque Library Art Club

-Tuesdays, 5:00pm to 6:00pm at La Marque Public Library, 1011 Bayou Road in La Marque.

The club will meet every Tuesday and is open to all ages. For more information, contact

Children’s Director Terri Walker at 409-938-9270 or email Mrs. Walker at

t.walker@cityoflamarque.org.

Yoga Therapy

-Tuesdays, 6:05pm to 7:00pm at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa

Fe. Hosted by Innovative Alternatives, the stress-relieving yoga practice is part of the Santa Fe

Strong Resiliency Center. Participants can either bring a mat or borrow one available. For more

information, call 409-218-7129.

Train Rides at the Galveston Railroad Museum

-Saturdays at Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe Place, Galveston from 11:00am to

1:45pm. The “Harborside Express” is an open-air caboose that travels a mile up Harborside Dr.,

then returns to the Galveston Railroad Museum. The train rides are approximately 15 minutes

long. Boarding for the Harborside Express begins at 11:00am, with the last train ride departing

the depot at 1:45 pm. The train is a standing ride without seats. Due to the caboose being open

air, the rides will sometimes be closed during inclement weather.

American Legion Crawfish Boil

-April 6, 2019 and May 4, 2019, 2:00pm to 10:00pm, American Legion/Maco Stewart Post #20,

1503 23 rd St. in Galveston. A $10 donation includes sausage, potatoes and corn with refreshments

available. Both events will give attendees the opportunity to know local veterans under a fun,

family-style environment. For more information, contact Patricia Schattel at (409) 795-8933 or

email at patriciaschattel@aol.com.

La Marque Trash-Off

-April 6, 2019, 7:00am to 1:00pm, City of La Marque. Volunteer groups are needed to clean up

ditches, parks and known dumping areas during the Great American Cleanup Saturday. Groups

will meet in the La Marque Community Room and be provided with materials including gloves,

safety vests, trash bags and bug spray. A contest for most bags of trash collected is planned. To

participate, call Kierra Nance at 409-938-9225.

Queen of Peace Spring Festival

-April 7, 2019, 11:00am to 6:00pm, Queen of Peace Church Grounds, 1224 Cedar Drive in La

Marque. Events include enchilada dinners from 11:00am until sold out, a live auction at 1:30pm,

silent auctions throughout the day, raffles, games and ethnic food booths. For questions or to

donate an item for the live and silent auctions, call (409) 770-3085.

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week Candlelight Vigil

-April 7, 2019, 6:00pm to 7:00pm, Texas City Police Department, 1004 9 th Ave. North, Texas

City. The opening event of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is for remembering and

honoring all victims of crime in the Galveston County area. Following the vigil, a recognition of

Galveston County Law Enforcement and Victim Service Providers. Participants will receive

NCVRW T-shirts. For additional information about 2019 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week activities or

about victims’ rights and services in Galveston County, please contact Linda Telfah, Chief of the Victim Assistance

Unit at (409) 770-5124, or visit its website at www.galvestoncountytx.gov/da

Texas City Art Festival

-April 13, 2019 thru April 18, 2019. Charles T. Doyle Convention Center, 2010 5 th Avenue

North, Texas City. The 20 th annual event will begin with student awards and juried show awards

followed by an art show open for public viewing from April 14-17. The festival concludes with

the annual Art Walk on 6 th Street from 5:00pm to 9:00pm on April 18, 2019. For more

information, contact the city’s Department of Recreation and Tourism at (409) 643-5990.

Spring Market by the Bay

-April 13, 2019, 10:00am to 4:00pm, Downtown 6 th Street, Texas City. There will be a variety of

local vendors and across Galveston County. Bring your family and friends for a day of shopping

while taking a stroll on Downtown 6 th Street. For registration and information, contact Erica

Hernandez at southernshorevintage@yahoo.com or by phone at (409) 457-9247.

Keep Kids in School Golf Tournament

-April 15, 2019 at Bay Oaks Country Club, 14545 Bay Oaks Boulevard in Houston. It will be the

10 th annual golf tournament to support keeping area students from dropping out of school.

Contact CIS-Bay Area development director Hillary Gramm at 281-486-6698 or email her at

hillaryg@cisba.org for information on sponsorship opportunities.

Texas City 1947 Disaster Memorial Service

-April 16, 2019, 9:00am to 10:00am, Texas City Memorial Park. Each year, the city of Texas

City reflects on the past, gives thanks for the present and hopes for a bright future as it honors

and pays respects to the lives lost and the heroes of the 1947 disaster.

Art Walk on Downtown 6th Street

-April 18, 2019, 5:00pm to 9:00pm at Downtown 6th Street in Texas City. Come out for a

family-friendly evening of artwork, children’s crafts, art demonstrations, live music along with

food and drinks. Take a stroll down 6th Street and see everything from oil paintings to glass

blowing. For more information, contact the City of Texas City at 409-948-3111.

