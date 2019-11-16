Recycling in Texas Gets a Facelift

In honor of America Recycles Day, the boards of Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) and Cooperative Teamwork and Recycling Assistance (CTRA) announced today that they will merge to create a new program of KTB called Keep Texas Recycling. CTRA will dissolve, however their services to implement and expand recycling programs throughout the state will continue through the Keep Texas Recycling program. Learn more about Keep Texas Recycling by visiting ktb.org/keeptexasrecycling. You can read the press release on our Face book page: https://www.facebook.com/ThePostNewsp/



In other news, our third annual Fall Sweep beautification program ended today. Overall, 150 events were hosted throughout Texas, with 113 of those being affiliate-led events and about 67 events having strong youth participation. Participants are still submitting wrap-up reports, so we’ll share more data soon!

You can check out their events calendar at https://ktb.org/get-involved for upcoming dates and initiatives happening here at KTB. As always, feel free to contact them if you have any questions, need a direct quote or want to learn more about a program they offer.

For 50 years, Keep Texas Beautiful has been committed to making Texas communities better places to live, work and play. Our mission is to inspire and empower Texans to keep our communities clean and beautiful. Our vision, to make Texas the cleanest, most beautiful state in the nation.

We promote clean and beautiful communities by keeping them litter-free and preserving our natural environment. We empower residents to take initiative at the local level to beautify their hometowns. We partner with public and private sector organizations and individuals who are similarly committed to our mission. Education is at the core of our work and we provide tools and resources to the general public, affiliates and volunteers to strengthen their capacity.



