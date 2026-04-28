Serving Up the Best

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Word has gotten around: the best steak and salmon at the best price is served Friday nights at Galveston’s VFW Post 880.

If you don’t show up right before — or shortly after — the 5:30 start time, you might end up standing in a long line to place your order, and you just might not get to savor the tender, flavorful ribeye steaks that VFW Post 880 is known for.

Their ribeyes go fast, and once they are gone for the evening, you’ll have to choose between other steak cuts or you can select salmon.

Dean Growcock, who serves as the Commander for VFW Post 880, is the man responsible for building the post’s reputation and drawing in the community. He took over as commander a few years back when the post had run out of funds and there were concerns it might have to shut down.

“I joined, and two weeks later I came back and it was closed,” said Dean. “The commander had quit. I said to myself, ‘It’s taken me 35 years to join a VFW,’ so I took over as commander.”

His well-known ribeyes come from Foodarama in Texas City, where Jermont is the butcher. Dean also shops for salmon, steaks, and other supplies at Bay Area Meat Market, Deli, Kroger, and Randalls.

Their secret to the best salmon in town lies in the skillet.

“We use half a stick of butter and sauté the salmon in cast iron skillets that are only used for salmon, so all you taste is salmon,” explained Dean.

Friday meals come complete with a fully loaded baked potato, tossed salad, and a slice of cake or a brownie. Beverages are separate.

The food is great and the prices are just right, with a bottle of beer going for only $2.75 and a can of soda for just a dollar. The people who prepare the food and tend the bar do so with attention to detail and in a direct manner, while maintaining a friendly spirit.

The distinct sounds of people playing bingo are part of Tuesday night’s burger feast. As Dean explained, the bingo game is played for fun — winners get a drink on the house.

As you enter VFW Post 880, after taking in the aroma of food and noticing the line of people, you might notice the absence of cigarette smoke — or you might first notice the ceiling tiles bearing names, dates, military branch, rank, wars served, and military insignia.

The ceiling tiles are precisely why smoking is not allowed.

“When the post first started the ceiling tiles, someone pointed out that cigarette smoke would discolor them, so smoking was banned,” explained Dean.

The tiles represent veterans who have served, and either the veterans themselves or someone close to them has chosen to pay the cost of having a tile designed in their honor.

VFW stands for Veterans of Foreign Wars. To be a member, one must have served the country in a war zone. But everyone is welcome to come in and enjoy the food, ambiance, and camaraderie that comes with spending time at VFW Post 880.

Dean Growcock served in foreign wars during his eight years in the Navy. He served during the Cold War in the Middle East aboard a ship during the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan and also participated in rescuing Vietnamese refugees on boats in the Pacific.

“There were doctors, teachers, and people of many different professions on board those boats,” said Dean.

After eight years of service, he left the Navy as an E-6, Data Systems Petty Officer First Class.

“My biggest regret was not staying in longer,” said Dean.

After the Navy, Dean worked in his family business in South Padre and eventually ran several small businesses of his own.

The work he has done since he took over as commander with the VFW post has been noticed and rewarded.

“Since 2021, this post has earned All-State and All-American status,” said Dean.

Earning that status requires continued growth in membership as well as participation in community outreach programs for both veterans and non-veterans. The Galveston post supports several nonprofits in the area, including LULAC, which held a crawfish boil fundraiser last Saturday at the building.

Poker tournaments are hosted on Thursday nights, and the canteen is open with some food options available.

Starting from a closed post that had run out of funds, Dean is proud to say that Galveston’s VFW Post #880 now has enough funds to cover the costs of the facility for 10 more years — even without generating revenue from steak nights, burger nights, the canteen, poker tournaments, and bingo.For a complete list of hours, events, and location for Galveston’s VFW Post 880, visit vfwgalveston.org.