Home NewsCommissioner Miller Praises DOJ Antitrust Probe Into Major Meatpackers
News

Commissioner Miller Praises DOJ Antitrust Probe Into Major Meatpackers

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today thanked the U.S. Department of Justice for launching a criminal antitrust probe into major meatpackers.

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

“I am glad to see the Trump administration take a hard look at the meatpacking industry and make sure America’s ranchers, and the families who depend on them, are finally getting a fair deal. With the Department of Justice launching a criminal antitrust investigation into the major meatpackers, we are finally seeing real movement toward accountability.

Just four dominant companies process roughly 85 percent of America’s beef supply, and that level of consolidation demands scrutiny when American families are paying record prices at the grocery store and ranchers are fighting for fair value.

The United States beef supply chain ought to be bred, raised, and processed by American-owned companies, period. I called for this investigation during President Trump’s first administration, and I have not let up since. When foreign-owned or highly consolidated packers hold this much control, it does not just distort prices. It puts our food security and rural economies at risk.

The timing could not be more critical. Beef prices have hit highs amid tight cattle supplies, years of drought, and rising input costs, but those realities do not excuse potential manipulation or anti-competitive behavior in a system this concentrated.

We need an America First beef industry that puts American breeders, producers, and processors at the front of the line. When we invest in our own capacity and restore real competition, we stabilize prices, strengthen our supply chains, and ensure the next generation of ranchers is not squeezed out by a handful of powerful players.”

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Texas awards first $400 million in school vouchers

Commissioner Sid Miller Praises Creation of USDA Office of Seafood “This is...

TWC Celebrates National Apprenticeship Week

Slip Fill Project a Major Marine Engineering Feat

Cost for future water needs could reach $174B

COMMISSIONER MILLER PRAISES STRAIT OF HORMUZ REOPENING, TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S FERTILIZER COST RELIEF...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper