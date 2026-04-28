Home NewsCommissioner Sid Miller Praises Creation of USDA Office of Seafood “This is how you bolster pride in American Seafood”
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Commissioner Sid Miller Praises Creation of USDA Office of Seafood “This is how you bolster pride in American Seafood”

by Publisher
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AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today praised the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s creation of the nation’s first-ever Office of Seafood. He called it a long-overdue move to level the playing field for American fishermen and shrimpers.

“For too long, our seafood producers, especially Texas wild shrimpers, have competed against low-quality foreign imports with one hand tied behind their backs,” Miller said. “This is what happens when you have a President who fights for our producers and stands up to unfair foreign competition.”

The new USDA Office of Seafood establishes a dedicated federal advocate for the industry. It gives seafood producers a seat at the table alongside beef, pork, and cotton. It also unlocks access to federal marketing and promotion funding, the same powerful tools that have helped other American commodities thrive for decades.

“Texas is already leading the way with campaigns like Texas Wild Shrimp and hard-hitting messaging like ‘Caught Here. Not Brought Here,’” Miller said. “Now imagine taking what’s working in Texas and scaling it nationwide with full USDA backing. That’s how you win back market share and rebuild pride in American seafood.”

Chris Londrie, President of the Texas Shrimp Association, welcomed the announcement and stressed its importance for producers.

“We hope this Seafood Office at USDA will finally give us full access to the programs already available to farmers across the country,” Londrie said. “We applaud the Administration for working with the industry and view this as the start of even better things to come.”

Miller emphasized that the office will sharpen focus on import competition and fairness, especially for wild-caught shrimp, where foreign producers often operate under lower standards and questionable practices.

“Consumers deserve to know where their food comes from,” Miller said. “This strengthens enforcement on labeling, traceability, and food safety so Americans aren’t being misled at the grocery store or restaurant. If it says ‘American,’ it better damn well be American.”

The new office will also boost export promotion and global branding, positioning Texas wild shrimp as a premium product on the world stage.

“When you stack Texas wild shrimp against imports, there’s no comparison,” Miller said. “This initiative helps us tell that story, not just at home, but around the world.”

Miller also highlighted the office’s alignment with national health and nutrition goals, which could drive greater demand for high-quality domestic seafood.

“Seafood is a healthy, protein-rich choice,” he said. “We should be encouraging Americans to buy what’s raised and harvested right here at home. This supports our producers and puts real food on family tables.”

Miller concluded by declaring Texas ready to lead.

“This is a game-changer for Texas wild shrimp,” he said. “We’re not just competing anymore. Texas is the standard. Texas seafood can and will stand tall as a premium American product.”

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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