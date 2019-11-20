Holiday happenings!

Meet the Grinch at Three Acres!



There will be music, food trucks, beer, wine and plenty of opportunities to catch a photo with the Grinch! He will ride in on his lit up grinchy sleigh and stay for a while to hang out and terrify small children, I mean, spread Christmas Cheer! Fun for the whole fam! Food Truck Lineup: Good Grub Grill, Rolling Republic BBQ, The Shepherd Mix Food Bar, Ice Cream with a Twist. $5 Parking –



Southern Comforts Carnival will also be onsite with an array of fun carnival games for your kids to enjoy during this event. Tickets can be purchased individually or in bulk. They also have a prize tent to redeem tickets after the games are played!

Home for the Holidays Gift Market!

Don’t miss the Premier Market of the Gulf Coast. Home for the Holidays Gift Market at The Moody Gardens Convention Center November 29 and 30. Friday 12-8, Saturday 10-6.

Tickets are $6 good both days. Sip and shop with our wine tasting and 100 vendors from all over Tickets available at: www.homefortheholidaysgiftmarket.com

A Christmas Murder Mystery

Friday, December 13 – Schaefer Haus located at 1711 Post Office St. Galveston

Creative Learning Society is Pleased to invite you to join us for a Christmas Murder Mystery at The Schaefer Haus on December 13, 2019 at 7:00PM. We are celebrating the Most Wonderful Time of year with a Fun Christmas themed Murder Mystery and we need YOU!! All of our guests will have the choice of playing a character or a detective in the mystery. We provide costumes and props and most of all the FUN! Bad acting is required!



The event will include a delicious array of appetizer and dessert platters with the mystery and you are welcome to bring your own beer and wine to enjoy. Tickets at: schaeferhausgalveston.com

