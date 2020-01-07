Santa Fe focuses on future while paying homage to its past

BEHIND THE GUIDANCE OF MAYOR JASON TABOR, Santa Fe has shown amazing resilience through the devastation of Hurricane Harvey and the tragedy of May 18. 2018. Tabor has been front and center in the recovery and healing of both events and has the city ready to show the world it is ready to move forward.

In the second of The Post Newspaper’s Focus on 2020, Tabor’s answers are but another indication of how Santa Fe’s future is as bright as any community in Galveston County.

What is the one thing that has you excited about Santa Fe in 2020?

Mayor Jason Tabor: We have a new city manager starting this month. I look forward to the new leadership of the City.

What is the biggest challenge facing Santa Fe in 2020?

Tabor: To be honest, I feel the trail from the May 18 tragedy is definitely the hardest thing our community will face.

In looking back at the past 5-10 years, what do you feel is the biggest accomplishment Santa Fe has achieved?

Tabor: That’s a hard question. We have so much growth, we have new elected leadership, we have a community that came together during two tragedies, new businesses, a new school that was just completed, so I don’t have a singular answer.

How strong is Santa Fe more than two years after the challenge of Hurricane Harvey?

Tabor: We are still recovering from Harvey. The community is still rebuilding. With that being said, I can assure you that we have a plan in place for the next hurricane and we will be better prepared.

What would be the one place in Santa Fe that a first-time visitor would have to go in order to feel the essence of the city?

Tabor: I definitely can’t pick just one. From stopping to Kat’s BBQ, to visiting our local Doreck’s Meat Market, eating some crawfish at Pooks, to getting a bottle of wine from the award-winning Haak Winery, or even visiting one of our many small businesses that make up what Santa Fe is. Way too many to list, but I promise you that Santa Fe is one of a kind. Did I mention we even have a Health Way Dairy and Kenz Henz?

What is the 2020 New Year’s Resolution for Santa Fe?

Tabor: Our New Year’s Resolution would be, “Honor our past and embrace the future. Watch us heal and be stronger and more united than ever.”

