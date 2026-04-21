Home NewsCOMMISSIONER MILLER PRAISES STRAIT OF HORMUZ REOPENING, TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S FERTILIZER COST RELIEF PLAN
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COMMISSIONER MILLER PRAISES STRAIT OF HORMUZ REOPENING, TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S FERTILIZER COST RELIEF PLAN

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Commissioner Miller Praises Strait of Hormuz Reopening, Trump Administration’s Fertilizer Cost Relief Plan

AUSTIN — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today applauded the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and praised the Trump Administration’s bold plan to tackle soaring fertilizer costs head-on.

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

“President Donald Trump is once again putting American farmers first. The Strait of Hormuz is back open, delivering much-needed relief for fuel and fertilizer prices. While it won’t happen overnight, this is a major victory for stability in agriculture.

In the meantime, the Trump Administration’s plan to redirect billions in tariff revenue to strengthen domestic fertilizer supply and drive down costs shows real leadership. President Donald Trump understands the intense pressure farmers are facing and is delivering proactive, America-first solutions when producers need them most.

Farmers have been squeezed from every side — skyrocketing input costs are slashing razor-thin margins and threatening yields, production, and our nation’s food supply. Food security is national security. Thanks to President Trump’s decisive action, American agriculture won’t just survive — it will come back stronger than ever.”

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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