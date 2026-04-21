Commissioner Miller Praises Strait of Hormuz Reopening, Trump Administration’s Fertilizer Cost Relief Plan

AUSTIN — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today applauded the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and praised the Trump Administration’s bold plan to tackle soaring fertilizer costs head-on.

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

“President Donald Trump is once again putting American farmers first. The Strait of Hormuz is back open, delivering much-needed relief for fuel and fertilizer prices. While it won’t happen overnight, this is a major victory for stability in agriculture.

In the meantime, the Trump Administration’s plan to redirect billions in tariff revenue to strengthen domestic fertilizer supply and drive down costs shows real leadership. President Donald Trump understands the intense pressure farmers are facing and is delivering proactive, America-first solutions when producers need them most.

Farmers have been squeezed from every side — skyrocketing input costs are slashing razor-thin margins and threatening yields, production, and our nation’s food supply. Food security is national security. Thanks to President Trump’s decisive action, American agriculture won’t just survive — it will come back stronger than ever.”