Faith, baking Bears Fruit for Staffords

KAITLYN STAFFORD dreamed of success through her love of baking. Little did she realize that her dream would lead her to Texas City.

“God had different plans,” she said beaming.

Stafford, along with her husband Ryan, opened Bear Fruit Bakery — located at 611 6th Street North in Texas City — last week to rave reviews and lines that lasted more than 30 minutes for her cinnamon rolls. Despite a miscue on their website that stated Bear Fruit was closed on Monday, more than enough customers were aware the newest edition to the 6th Street family had its doors open.

“We had moved from The Woodlands to Galveston in 2018,” said Stafford, whose family has been in the restaraunt business in Massachusetts, “and originally thought we would be opening a bakery in Galveston. When we found out it would be in Texas City, we were kind of hesitant because we had never been in the area, but once we saw it, we began to realize the potential it had.”

Stafford credits the success of opening Bear Fruit Bakery to her faith, something she did not have at one point in her life.

“There was a time I didn’t have God in my life,” she said. “I baked because I wanted to be rich and successful. That was what motivated me, but it never came together. Once I found God, it feels like everything began to fall into place.

“The challenging things that come with opening a business just seemed to come together,” she added. “Everyone we’ve hired has been like an answered prayer.”

Her faith helped her with naming the bakery Bear Fruit. “It’s what God wants us to do,” she said. “It also means remaining connected to God, and opening the bakery gives me the chance to talk to others about Him.”

That the cinnamon rolls are the early highlight of the bakery is a surprise of sorts, especially since Stafford said she had not intended to bake them after years of doing so.

After selling out the bakery in its first couple of days, Bear Fruit has added more employees, including Ryan, who left his job in order to help assist Kaitlyn with the daily operations along with becoming the resident doughboy of the bakery. Several of the bakers who work with Bear Fruit are area bakers who are also seeking to perhaps open their own bakeries in the future.

Bear Fruit Bakery is open from 6:00am to 6:30pm Monday thru Saturday and are closed on Sunday.

