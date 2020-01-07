Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council Thursday, January 23, 2020 Meeting Notice

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2020

Location: The Texas City Showboat Pavillion

Address: 416 6th St N, Texas City, TX 77590

Time: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Meal Host: Ashland

Programs/Presenters:

∙ Valero’s “Stewardship and Responsibility Report,” by Michael Walter, Valero’s Public Relations Specialist.

∙ “Gulf Coast Water Authority (GCWA): Reliably Providing Water to Texas City Residents and Industry,” by Brandon Wade, Gulf Coast Water Authority general manager and CEO.

∙ “2019 Program Discussion/Review” by José Boix, Community.

The meeting is open to the local community. However, to ensure an effective meeting, please RSVP by or before Monday, January 20 to José Boix – by phone: 409.945.0492, or Email: jaboix@aol.com

OUR MISSION: To advise industry and afford industry and citizens the opportunity to exchange viewpoints, express concerns, and strive to develop an ongoing sense of mutual respect and trust. The CAC will address issues of interest to the community, industry, or both, such as health, safety, the environment, education and economic development. Inherent within this mission is the belief that industry and local communities can and should live in harmony.

2020 MEETING SCHEDULE – DATES/MEAL HOSTS:

∙ Thursday, March 26 NuStar

∙ Thursday, May 21 Gulf Coast Water Authority (GCWA)

∙ Thursday, July 23 INEOS

∙ Thursday, September 17 OilTanking

∙ Thursday, November 19 BP

