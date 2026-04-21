Home NewsCommunityElections - VotingWADE JOHNSON FOR COMMISSIONER AT LARGE
Elections - Voting

WADE JOHNSON FOR COMMISSIONER AT LARGE

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Well, I was born and raised here in Texas City. I grew up going to the schools and First Baptist Church. I played little league baseball, youth soccer, and was in the Boy Scouts, earning the rank of Eagle Scout. I then served for 20 years in the Army, traveling all over the world in peace and wartime. When I left, Texas City was a proud city, and everyone had a voice. If you had questions about what was going on, or to complain or compliment about something, you could do that without fear of being silenced or retaliated against. When I returned home, Texas City started to change that aspect.

I decided to run for Commissioner at Large for a few reasons: public safety, transparency, and fiscal responsibility. We have a problem within our police department and communication between the police officers, the police association, and the city. There is a reason we have lost over 60 officers in the past 3 years, and it seems to be getting worse. We need to figure out what and where the problem lies to ensure the safety we, as citizens, need and deserve. If the problem lies in the association, the officers need to fix it; they do not need to create a new one because they don’t have the support to do so. Secondly, any citizen should be able to go before the city council and express their grievances without being silenced or told they can discuss only what is on the agenda for that meeting. We should be allowed to know how the money for our city is being spent and afforded the opportunity to question that spending if we need to. And lastly, as citizens, we shouldn’t have to worry about whether our taxes will jump drastically because the city hasn’t had an annual audit since fiscal year 2022-2023. Not conducting these audits prevents the state from evaluating whether our taxes should be adjusted. Saying that we are a no-tax city because our current administration has done an outstanding job is very misleading and fraudulent. We are currently a no-tax city because our audits have not been done in accordance with state law, which allows for our taxes to be set accordingly. Yes, the audit for fiscal year 2023-2024 was just completed and left us with bigger questions, such as an overpayment of $1 million to vendors and duplicate payments to certain vendors. This is not fiscal responsibility on the part of our current administration, given that our fiscal year 2024-2025 audit is now over 180 days past due. 

These are just a few of the reasons I decided to run for Commissioner at Large, and with your support and vote, I will work with the new administration to start fixing these problems. So please get out and exercise your right to vote. Early voting starts April 20th, with the election day May 2nd.

Thank you,

Wade Johnson

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Sanchez Brings Humor and Heart to Galveston Republican Women’s Meeting

SKILLED TRADES: THE NEW SAFE HAVEN

Your Vote, Your Island: Galveston Election Forums Recap

A Record of Proven Conservative Leadership for House District 23

The Texas DOGE Candidate

Secretary of State Nelson Reminds Texans Feb. 2 is the Last Day...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper