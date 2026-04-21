Rummage Sale Nets $10,000 for Student Scholarships

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

It was a Jimmy Buffett/Margaritaville kind of day, and even the weather joined in—with a comfortable overcast sky, a slight breeze, and humidity low enough not to be much of a bother. People were lighthearted and kind as they rummaged through piles of goods for sale or assisted shoppers in their searches. With everyone seeming caught up in the spirit of the day, it was not always obvious who were the customers and who were the hosts.

Members of the Galveston Golf Cart Society (GGCS) had been up since sunrise, sorting and tagging items throughout the facilities of VFW Post 880 in Galveston.

It was their fourth annual community rummage sale, and the good-natured folks of the GGCS partnered once again with the VFW.

“We let them use the building at no charge,” said the commander of the VFW. “We also let other organizations hold fundraisers at the building.”

It was a win-win opportunity. Broadway on a Saturday in Galveston has plenty of traffic to attract rummage sale shoppers, and the VFW knows how to serve great food at great prices. (The VFW patio is visible from Broadway, though the building itself is not directly on Broadway.)

Twin-sized beds dressed with white wicker headboards and white mattresses shone brightly against a blue wall, adding to the relaxed community atmosphere. The beds, along with other large furniture items, lured drivers to stop in and check out the sale.

Whether you were drawn in by the aroma of grilled burgers and boiled crawfish, by the bright wicker furniture, or because you saw the sale on social media, chances were you found yourself making some sort of purchase.

I’m not usually one to spend time at rummage sales, but this one had such an easygoing charm that I stayed awhile, enjoying the island vibe from a seat outside. I was pleased to get a cheeseburger, french fries, a soda, bottled water, and leave a tip—all for only $15, with those proceeds going to the VFW.

Roz, a shopper, was pleased with her purchases. “I got purses, pajamas, a yoga mat, and a tool organizer—I scored for twenty dollars,” said Roz. After loading her first purchases into her vehicle, Roz continued shopping for more items.

One lucky shopper went home with an outdoor lounge chair for just $25, including the well-made cushions. She had simply driven by and stopped to take a look and ended up with more than she expected to find.

It was a multigenerational event. Children picking out items of interest weaved around the rows of tables. Some trailed behind their parents, while others led their parents through the rummage sale.

A young family loaded their car with wedding china dating back to the mid-1940s.

The tables inside had been brimming with items at the start of the day, with piles of goods stacked underneath. By the close of the sale, the tables were sparsely filled, and the piles underneath were gone. Customers had clearly been inspired to buy when prices dropped by 50 percent or more.

What looked like a nearly new aluminum orthopedic walker priced at $10 did not sell, even after being reduced to $5. Which, in a way, may have been a good sign—suggesting no one in attendance needed assistance with mobility.

This year’s sales exceeded both last year’s total and the GGCS’s expectations. Midway through the event, someone with the GGCS said they hoped to raise enough for seven or eight scholarships at $1,000 each. By the end of the day, they had raised $10,000, allowing them to award 10 scholarships.

“All the funds raised from the rummage sale go to the Jessie Salinas Scholarship Fund, which then goes to students enrolled in vocational education programs,” said Kim Daigle, a member of the GGCS who organized the rummage sale.

Jesse Salinas, a graduate of Ball High School, was known for his charismatic, good nature and loving spirit. At one time, he owned a barbershop in Galveston. He passed away on January 9, 2022, and the scholarship fund was created in his honor.

The Galveston Golf Cart Society hosts other fundraisers, but every member with whom I spoke said the rummage sale was their biggest. Along with the rummage sale, the day also included a bake sale, plant sale, raffles, and an individual donation, which together brought the total to $10,000.

Items that did not sell will be donated to a local nonprofit resale shop.

For more information on the Galveston Golf Cart Society and their scholarship fund, you can find them at: https://www.galvestongolfcartsociety.org/ or you can find them on social media at https://www.facebook.com/galvestongolfcartsociety.