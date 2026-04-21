Student Research Takes Center Stage at COM’s Twelfth Annual GCIC Academic Symposium

(Texas City, TX) — College of the Mainland (COM) hosted its twelfth annual Gulf Coast Intercollegiate Consortium (GCIC) Academic Symposium on Friday, April 10. Featuring more than 140 students from local high schools and colleges, this year’s symposium was the largest to date.

The theme for this year’s symposium was “Embodied Knowledge: Decoding & Recoding the Self.” Held annually, the event helps students grow as scholars by enhancing communication skills, encouraging interdisciplinary networking and building confidence while fostering a sense of ownership in their work. COM faculty and staff served as judges and moderators throughout the day-long event.

Symposium winners were as follows:

First Place: “Socialist Cosmonauts and Robots: The Influence of Communism in Soviet Children’s Science Fiction Books,” Olivia Brooks, Lone Star College-CyFair; advisor Aurora Lugo

Second Place: “The Perceived Impact of Personality on the Academic Careers of Gifted Students,” Deepika Miryala, Clear Falls High School; advisor Alexis Allen

Third Place: “Nature, Nurture, and the Making of Extreme Behavior,” Alinna Garza, Houston City College – Eastside; advisor Toni Holland

Fourth Place: “The First Detective: How Edgar Allan Poe Trained America to Solve Crimes,” Lylah Martinez, Lone Star College-Kingwood; advisor Mari Nicholson-Preuss

Honorable Mention: “The Role of Culture in Peer-Initiated Sexual Abuse Perpetration Among Adolescents: A Cross-Cultural Analysis,” Favour Ogbonna, Lone Star College-CyFair; advisor Aurora Lugo

Honorable Mention: “Navigating Rising Costs of Tuition and Building Wealth to Create Financial Independence,” Geovanny Yanez, College of the Mainland; advisor Siromi Wijesinghe

The symposium’s keynote speaker, Dr. Christina C. Cedillo, presented “Composing One’s ‘Self’: Decoding and Recoding as Rhetorical Relationship.”

To learn more, visit www.com.edu/symposium/.

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Photo: Pictured from left to right are professor Dalel Serda, students Geovanny Yanez, Favour Ogbonna, Lylah Martinez, Alinna Garza, Deepika Miryala and professor Gwendolynn Barbee-Yow.