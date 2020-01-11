Valero Benefit for Children Presents $415,000 to Galveston County Area Children's Charities

Texas City, Texas – Local non-profit agencies from across Galveston County gathered in December at the Texas City – La Marque Chamber of Commerce as the Valero Energy Foundation presented $415,000 to local children’s charities through the Valero Benefit for Children (BFC). This annual event provides an opportunity to highlight the work these organizations do in the community, and demonstrate its support for their missions.



This years’ BFC grantees represent a wide diversity of children’s programs and services ranging from health and wellness programs, basic needs support, education, and more. Collectively, nonprofits in Galveston County received $415,000 this year.



“These gifts enable organizations in our area to continue doing amazing work for the children and families they serve,” said Sal Viscontini, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Valero Texas City Refinery. “As a company, we are committed to being a good neighbor by partnering with these agencies to improve the lives of children in our area. We do this through giving, community engagement, and volunteerism throughout the year.”



Thanks to the overwhelming support of Valero’s business partners and sponsors, the Valero Texas Open and Benefit for Children generated more than $15 million in net proceeds earlier this year. This milestone achievement will place the Valero Texas Open as the top ranking charitable tournament on the PGA Tour for 2019. Funds are distributed to charities throughout the United States where Valero has major operations. With this year’s result, the event has raised an all-time total of more than $155 million.





The 2019 Valero Benefit for Children local recipients are:

Advocacy Center for Children of Galveston County

Boy Scouts of America, Bay Area Council #574

CASA of Galveston County

Character Camp

Dickinson ISD Foundation

Family Service Center of Galveston County

Galveston County Food Bank

Galveston-Houston Families Exploring Down Syndrome

Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council

Gulf Coast Big Brothers & Big Sisters, Inc.

M.I. Lewis Service Center

Paraplegics on Independent Nature Trips Galveston Area Chapter (POINT)

Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County

Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation, Inc.

Sailing Angels Foundation

Shriner’s Hospitals for Children – Galveston

SMART Family Literacy

Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future

The Children’s Center, Inc.

The Jim H. Green Kidz Harbor, Inc.

The Ronald McDonald House of Galveston

The Salvation Army of Galveston County



“We are all fueled by giving and what our gifts mean to the hundreds of charities across the U.S. where Valero has major operations,” said Eric Honeyman, Valero Vice President-Refining Operations, who headed up Valero’s efforts in this year’s tournament. “All of this is possible because of the generous support of our sponsors, employees and volunteers who believe in the mission of helping people, especially children.”

