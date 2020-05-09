For The Moms

First of all, I am privileged to wish a Happy Mother’s Day to all my readers who are a Mom! Whether you work outside or inside the home, our job as a Mom is our most important one. I have teased my children for years about how impossible they were at times, and how if there were truly a thing called a last nerve they certainly knew how to get on mine! But the truth is I would do it all over again in a heartbeat if given the opportunity, as would you. I cannot say that about absolutely everything else in my life, though. My youngest baby is 29, but I remember the moment I held her in my arms the first time like it was yesterday. The moment I looked in her eyes I knew what her name would be. Each of mine have grown up so quickly. It’s their time to explore life now and find out what it holds for them. Part of my prayer for all of my children is that no matter how mature they become, that they never become too grown up! So fellow Moms, have a wonderful day of celebration. If you are alone for whatever reason, find someone to celebrate with! I’m sure there’s another Mom that would love some company. If it were me, I’d find a festive hat, some high heels that made me feel young, and a smile that said to the world that I was ready to celebrate! But that’s just how I roll! You may prefer a motorcycle helmet and leather from head to toe! But however you do it, just make sure you have a Happy Mother’s Day!

