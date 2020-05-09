Fishing Forecast

RAIN IS IN THE FORECAST FOR MUCH of the weekend but expect sunny skies on Mother’s Day. Remember, it’s her day, yet if (and of only if) Mom is willing to go fishing, the projections are good across the board. Texas City and Freeport are among the best areas to hit, while trout and redfish appear to be the abundant fish of choice.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 75-76 degrees. Wade fishing shorelines with artificial baits or drift fishing the open bay over shell reefs & wells from the boat for speckled trout and redfish. Flounder are good on minnow around the rocks.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 75-76 degrees. Redfish and Speckled trout will be found in the surf and around the jetties and are best on shrimp. Catfish are good on cut bait. Sheepshead will be located primarily around the jetties on shrimp.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 75-76 degrees. Redfish and Speckled trout will be found in the surf and around the jetties and are best on shrimp. Catfish are good on cut bait. Sheepshead will be found primarily around the jetties on shrimp.

Texas City: GOOD. 75-76 degrees. Redfish are good over the flats on live shrimp. Flounder are good on live shrimp or minnow around the jetties. Speckled trout are good along the shoreline on shrimp. Black drum are excellent on blue crab. Sheepshead are very good around the dike.

Freeport: GOOD. 77 degrees. Water clarity is excellent. Black drum are good on shrimp or blue crab, slow bouncing off the bottom. Redfish will be found along the flats and are best on shrimp- on windier days, look for them to be along the shoreline. Speckled trout are good on shrimp in the shallows. Sheepshead are around the oyster reefs. Flounder are good around the rocks on mullet.

East Matagorda Bay: GOOD. 77 degrees. Trout are good in shallow water over mud on shrimp or soft plastics. Black drum are good on blue crab around structures or vegetation. Redfish are good on soft plastics around the reefs and shorelines.

West Matagorda Bay: GOOD. 76 degrees. Wading and drifting remain to be the best methods. Black drum are good on blue crab or shrimp. Speckled trout are excellent along the shallow shoreline or around flats on shrimp. Redfish are good on live shrimp. Flounder are good on shrimp around the rocks.

Port O’Connor: GOOD. 76-77 degrees. Trout and redfish are good on down south lures with red/white and a black spoon. Black drum are good on blue crab or shrimp. Flounder are good around the jetties on shrimp or minnow. Sheepshead are good near the jetty on live shrimp.