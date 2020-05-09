Texans’ 2020 schedule lacking in prime-time appearances

OUTSIDE OF THEIR REGULAR season opener, the Texans’ 2020 regular season schedule is bereft of prime-time attention.

The Texans will kick off the regular season when they visit the defending Super Bowl Champion Chiefs on September 10, which will be aired nationally on NBC. Beyond that, the team will not have another scheduled prime-time game.

The team also announced its preseason schedule, although the recurring threat of COVID-19 forced the NFL to loosely announce dates for it.

HOUSTON TEXANS 2020 SCHEDULE PRESEASON Week Day Date Opponent TV Network Kickoff Time P1 TBD Aug. 13-17 at Minnesota Vikings KTRK TBD P2 TBD Aug. 20-24 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS KTRK TBD P3 TBD Aug. 27-30 at New Orleans Saints KTRK TBD P4 TBD Sept. 3-4 DALLAS COWBOYS KTRK TBD REGULAR SEASON Week Day Date Opponent TV Network Kickoff Time 1 Thursday Sept. 10 at Kansas City Chiefs NBC# 7:20 p.m. 2 Sunday Sept. 20 BALTIMORE RAVENS CBS 3:25 p.m. 3 Sunday Sept. 27 at Pittsburgh Steelers CBS Noon 4 Sunday Oct. 4 MINNESOTA VIKINGS FOX Noon 5 Sunday Oct. 11 JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS CBS Noon 6 Sunday Oct. 18 at Tennessee Titans CBS Noon 7 Sunday Oct. 25 GREEN BAY PACKERS FOX Noon 8 BYE 9 Sunday Nov. 8 at Jacksonville Jaguars CBS Noon 10 Sunday Nov. 15 at Cleveland Browns FOX Noon 11 Sunday Nov. 22 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS CBS Noon 12 Thursday Nov. 26 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving) CBS# 11:30 a.m. 13 Sunday Dec. 6 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS CBS Noon 14 Sunday Dec. 13 at Chicago Bears CBS Noon 15 TBD Dec. 19 or 20 at Indianapolis Colts TBD TBD 16 Sunday Dec. 27 CINCINNATI BENGALS CBS Noon 17 Sunday Jan. 3 TENNESSEE TITANS CBS Noon

Italic indicates games subject to flex scheduling. See notes below.

All kickoff times are Central; # – Televised Nationally; Home Games in BOLD

All games are broadcast live on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610, 100.3 The Bull and in Spanish on Mega 101 FM.