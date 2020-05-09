Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views :
Texans’ 2020 schedule lacking in prime-time appearances

May 9, 2020
12:16pm
OUTSIDE OF THEIR REGULAR season opener, the Texans’ 2020 regular season schedule is bereft of prime-time attention.

The Texans will kick off the regular season when they visit the defending Super Bowl Champion Chiefs on September 10, which will be aired nationally on NBC. Beyond that, the team will not have another scheduled prime-time game.

The team also announced its preseason schedule, although the recurring threat of COVID-19 forced the NFL to loosely announce dates for it. 

HOUSTON TEXANS 2020 SCHEDULE

PRESEASON
WeekDayDateOpponentTV NetworkKickoff Time 
P1TBDAug. 13-17at Minnesota VikingsKTRKTBD
P2TBDAug. 20-24SEATTLE SEAHAWKSKTRKTBD
P3TBDAug. 27-30at New Orleans SaintsKTRKTBD
P4TBD Sept. 3-4DALLAS COWBOYSKTRKTBD
 REGULAR SEASON
WeekDayDateOpponentTV NetworkKickoff Time
1ThursdaySept. 10at Kansas City ChiefsNBC#7:20 p.m.
2SundaySept. 20BALTIMORE RAVENSCBS3:25 p.m.
3SundaySept. 27at Pittsburgh SteelersCBSNoon
4SundayOct. 4MINNESOTA VIKINGSFOXNoon
5SundayOct. 11JACKSONVILLE JAGUARSCBSNoon
6SundayOct. 18at Tennessee Titans CBSNoon
7SundayOct. 25GREEN BAY PACKERSFOXNoon
8BYE
9SundayNov. 8at Jacksonville JaguarsCBSNoon
10SundayNov. 15at Cleveland BrownsFOXNoon
11SundayNov. 22NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTSCBSNoon
12ThursdayNov. 26at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)CBS#11:30 a.m.
13SundayDec. 6INDIANAPOLIS COLTSCBSNoon
14SundayDec. 13at Chicago BearsCBSNoon
15TBDDec. 19 or 20at Indianapolis ColtsTBDTBD
16SundayDec. 27CINCINNATI BENGALSCBSNoon
17SundayJan. 3TENNESSEE TITANSCBSNoon

Italic indicates games subject to flex scheduling. See notes below.

All kickoff times are Central; # – Televised Nationally; Home Games in BOLD

All games are broadcast live on Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610, 100.3 The Bull and in Spanish on Mega 101 FM.

