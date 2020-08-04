Going back to Cali: Astros conclude road swing against Athletics

WHILE THE ROCKETS FACE A LIGHT schedule in the NBA Bubble, the Astros continue their road trip out west, concluding their series in Arizona before traveling to Oakland to square off against their American League West rivals.

Wednesday: As of Monday, the Astros did not have a starter slated for the middle game of the series at the Diamondbacks, who will go with struggling hurler Robbie Ray (0-2, 8.64 ERA). AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have the game live starting at 8:00pm following the pregame show at 7:30pm.

Thursday: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-0, 5.40 ERA) gets the call for the Astros in the series finale against the Diamondbacks, a game that will start at 6:07pm and aired nationally on KRIV Fox 26. Arizona counters with hard-throwing youngster Zac Gallen (0-0, 2.70 ERA). With the game getting national attention, it’s a night off (kind of) for AT&T Sportsnet Southwest.

While there won’t be baseball on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest, there will be hoops as the Rockets square off against the Lakers beginning at 8:00pm (7:30pm pregame). The two teams split their previous two regular season games, with Houston winning the most recent on February 6. The game is also a nationally-televised game on TNT

Friday: Off to the Bay go the Astros, who start a weekend set at the Athletics starting at 8:10pm. Zack Greinke (0-0, 5.00 ERA) takes the mound for Houston and will be opposed by Oakland’s Chris Bassitt, who comes into the game with a 1-0 record and 0.93 ERA. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 7:30pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: Houston hands the ball to Josh James (0-0, 10.50 ERA) when they face the Athletics beginning at 3:10pm. Frankie Montas (0-1, 3.00 ERA) gets the nod for the home team. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins the pregame show at 2:30pm.