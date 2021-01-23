Versatile Dickinson High School football standout Jathan Caldwell announced this week that he will sign a letter of commitment with Louisiana University, which is coming off its first season ranked in the top 25. The 6’2, 220-pound Caldwell, who accounted for 10 touchdowns for the Gators during the 2020 season as both a running back and wide receiver, is projected to play tight end for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Caldwell choose Louisiana over the likes of Colorado State, Dartmouth and Arkansas State.