Gig ‘Em X 2: Dickinson football duo commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s rise as a national championship contender continued to rely on its pipeline through Dickinson High School this week as the Aggies pulled off a whopper of a double play by grabbing tight end Donovan Green and offensive lineman PJ Williams, both of whom were among the most sought-after recruits of the Class of 2022.

“I have came to the conclusion that I’ve found the right college for me,” said Williams during a video on Twitter that has recorded over 100,000 views since their announcement on Thursday morning. “We are just starting. Gig ‘Em.”

The longtime friends and teammates had long discussed the prospects of playing together collegiately and came to the conclusion that playing at Texas A&M would be the best decision for their academic and athletic futures.

The 6’4, 220-pound Green was ranked as the nation’s second-best tight end prospect in the Class of 2022. His decision to attend A&M concludes a nearly three-year pursuit from virtually every major college program in the nation that included national champion Alabama and the three other schools (Ohio State, Clemson, Notre Dame) that competed in this past season’s College Football Playoff Series.

“They’re known for using their tight ends,” said Green. “And it’s real close to home and I feel comfortable there. It wasn’t hard to see that it was the best option for me.”

While the decision was formally announced on Thursday, Green told 247Sports.com’s Brian Perroni that he knew Texas A&M was where he wanted to go as early as the start of Dickinson’s football season.

“I was just, ‘I’m tired of the recruiting process and know where I want to go,’” said Green. “I didn’t like to have to keep talking to coaches when I knew I wasn’t going to go there. I didn’t want them to have to waste their time and it was also a lot of time on my part.”

Green will be on the field with the man he replaced at Dickinson, All-SEC second team tight end Jalen Wydermyer, who will enter his junior season while also being targeted as an early round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft should he decide to forgo his remaining time at College Station.

Wydermyer offered his approval on Twitter.

Love y’all man so proud of y’all both of u will get all the love and support in Aggieland trust @Donovangreen23 @getmoneypj

“It feels special,” said Williams. “Not too many people can be part of the movement.”

Like Green, Williams is a four-star recruit that was pursued by a host of national powerhouses. Ranked 89th overall in the 247Sports.com Class of 2022, Williams is also rated as the 10th best offensive lineman in the nation.

The 6’4, 255-pounder is regarded as “only beginning to scratch the surface of his potential” according to 247Sports.com recruiting analyst Jeff Tarpley.

“He is an athletic player with long arms who is just now beginning to hit his stride as a blocker given his lack of previous experience at the position,” said Tarpley.