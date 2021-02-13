Ornelas, Wyche show that love overcomes challenges

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Writer

Young love grabs you, makes you smile, takes you back down memory lane, gives you hope and makes you feel young all over again. Raven Ornelas, 24 and Quinton Wyche 26 with their smiles, laughter, gentle affection, and confidence in each other bring out the best in everyone around them.

They first crossed paths at the Sunshine Center, a day school for adults with developmental challenges. Another chance encounter was at a tennis court, still they did not yet lock eyes or hearts.

It was at the Rosenberg Library in Galveston where Quinton says “I discovered the love of my life. I saw Raven checking out a scary movie and I fell in love.”

Raven chimed in, “Yea and I saw him looking at romantic books and movies on the second floor.”

Sitting in the library, they chatted for a while. There was an exchange of cell phone numbers with promises to call each other.

“Quinton called me the next day,” said Raven, setting the stage as they spent hours on the phone for several weeks. Their first real date was dinner with Quinton’s mom as chauffer.

Dates to places like miniature golf, concerts, and MOD coffee shop became a pattern. In between dates, hours were spent video chatting or talking on the phone like any other young couple. They are a bit different from most people their age, as each of them lives with physical and intellectual limitations, yet their hearts are full of human emotions of love and desire for a lifelong partner.

Raven, attentive and affectionate, reached out and gently touched Quinton’s wrist and offered to assist him with little tasks such as serving food onto his plate and making sure his mask is on properly. Quinton’s left hand is one of his limitations, but Raven — with her loving personality — is ready to be there for him.

Quinton enjoys spoiling Raven: for her recent birthday, he surprised her with a heart-shaped pendent.

“I had always prayed for a special guy who would give a girl a very pretty necklace,” said Raven as she smiles and touches her pendent.

Together they enjoy walks on the beach, playing tennis, meal preparation and coloring with gel pens (“because regular markers run through,” both explained).

Both love movies and cartoons. His favorite is The Flintstones, while she loves Tom and Jerry.

An interesting twist to the couple: Raven announced the Dallas Cowboys is her team with a sweatshirt. However, she would not tolerate allegiance to any other team, so Quinton joined her and is no longer a Texans fan. They do like the Astros and the Rockets.

She gives him butterflies in his stomach and he brightens her day with his humor and a sweet good morning greeting.

Both wish for their 18-month relationship to continue and grow. Quinton’s eyes light up as he declares, “I want to marry her.” Raven hopes they will have a home of their own. Currently each resides in their parents’ home.

“It’s my dream to have a large house with a huge master suite area where they can have an abundance of privacy.” Quinton’s mother, Wyona Wiggins Wyche said.

Raven’s mother, Rose Ornelas-Conti has a similar dream. “I would like to purchase land with enough space for a big house and a little house in the back so they can be together with some independence,” she said.

The lovebirds as they call themselves, have some advice for others:

“Don’t rush in, take time to get to know each other.”