Did God Really Say …

When our son was about 6 years old I began to encourage him to become a little more independent of me to discourage a “momma’s” boy image. So one day as I was pumping gas at a small neighborhood convenience store I gave him some cash and asked him to go inside and pay the owner whom we knew very well.

I told him to hand “Mr. ____” the money and tell him “we want $20 unleaded.” After a few minutes the door swung open and a few people came out chuckling loudly. Soon after my son came out grinning from ear to ear. He hopped in the car and I asked him what was so funny.

He replied, “Momma, I told him just what you said, “we want $20 unloaded.” LOL!!

Well, that’s just how second hand information can be much of the time.

For example, have you ever wondered how come the serpent did not come to Adam and attempt to deceive him? Instead, he went to Eve. I had never really thought about this before.

But look at what God said to Adam in Genesis 2:15-17.

“Then the Lord God took the man and put him in the garden of Eden to tend and keep it. And the Lord God commanded the man saying, ‘Of every tree of the garden you may freely eat; but of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil you shall not eat, for in the day that you eat of it you shall surely die.”

But now skip over to Gen. 3:1-5.

“Now the serpent was more cunning than any other beast of the field which the Lord God made. And he said to the woman, ‘Has God indeed said, ‘You shall not eat of every tree of the garden?’ And the woman said to the serpent, ‘We may eat the fruit of the trees of the garden; but of the fruit of the tree which is in the midst of the garden, God has said … ‘You shall not eat it, nor shall you TOUCH IT, lest you die.’

Then the serpent said to the woman, “You will not surely die. For God knows that in that day you eat of it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.”

The serpent came to Eve because she had second hand information from Adam about what God said. She even added something God never said about not touching the fruit. Two things stick out to me here, first off, we can hear a message from God though someone else, but we MUST go to His word and read it for ourselves, so when the devil puts thoughts/suggestions in our mind contrary to the word of God, we can reply with God’s truth, “It is written …”

You know, the devil is not like God, he is not present everywhere at the same time. So he depends on us, mankind to spread wrong information from person to person and generation to generation.

The first 44 years of my life I thought God was causing or at the very least allowing all the bad things that had happened in my life.

Because of this theology when I was told at a young age that I had an “addictive personality” I believed them, and surmised that God must have made me that way. As a result I did not resist when temptation came my way. If I tried something and liked it, I embraced it as part of God’s plan for my life.

Second hand information was able to do just what John 10:10 says … the thief was able to deceive me by “stealing” the word of God through doctrines of men, therefore, preventing the word of God from having a positive effect in my life. (Mark 7:13

Praise Jesus, the Lord lead me to a ministry that directed me to the word of God and God’s word pointed me straight to Jesus.

Jesus healed me from MS and delivered me from a 20 year drug addiction, 32 year cigarette addiction, gambling addiction and food addiction.

How? I believed.

I went straight to the word of God, received the baptism of the Holy Spirit (evidence of speaking in tongues) and as I yielded to Him, He began leading me into all truth. “The words that I speak, they are spirit and they are life.” John 6:63

Even though I had been born again for many years, I was still experiencing death in many forms. Physical sickness, emotional death, financial death because I had no clue who I was in my new born agin spirit.

So the second deception of the devil to Eve was “you WILL be like God.” In other words the devil was trying to talk her out of her true identity. That God was holding back something good from Adam and herself. And only after they ate the fruit would they be like God and know all things.

But the real truth is found in Gen. 1:26

“Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness, let them have dominion over” and “subdue.”

Mankind was ALREADY like God. He created us in His image, incorruptible seed, experiencing all of His goodness, holding nothing back from us. Even our free will to reject Him, His word. Which Adam and Eve did when they gave the control that God gave mankind, over to satan.

With all the false information being regenerated from generation to generation I would encourage all of us to go the word of God for ourselves. Start with the book of John and ask Jesus to reveal Himself to us through His word. And be willing to put aside the doctrines were were raised with or our own theologies and go straight to the source.

I first stared in the book of John, then read through the Gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke. Then I read the rest of the New Testament and I read them all again, and again until His word began to reveal a close relationship with myself and God my Father. “Faith comes by hearing…,” and hearing…,” and hearing.

Now, I am still learning and growing in the heart knowledge of Him but when second hand information comes at me, and the question is proposed, “Did God really say ________?”

I can respond with all confidence and assurance, “YES! It is written …”

(Full context is in Gen. 1:26-31)

