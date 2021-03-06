Fishing Forecast

Caucasian grandfather and grandson fishing together

Bolivar: FAIR TO GOOD. 58 Degrees. Speckled trout and redfish can be found in the flats and are best on shrimp or soft plastics. Black drum are good around vegetation on mullet. Flounder are fair in the channels on minnow.

Trinity Bay: FAIR. 57 degrees. Fishing for most species will remain poor given the recent weather conditions. Black drum are good on dead shrimp or cut mullet in the deeper water.

East Galveston Bay: FAIR. 58-59 degrees. Black drum are heating up and are caught using shrimp or mullet. A good number of speckled trout survived the harsh conditions and are biting over deep water shale using soft plastic tails.

West Galveston Bay: FAIR TO GOOD. 58 degrees. Black drum are heating up and are biting with shrimp or mullet. It seems as if a good number of speckled trout survived the recent harsh conditions and biting in deep water shale using soft plastic tails.

Texas City: FAIR TO GOOD. 57 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish seemed to have survived the harsh conditions in some numbers and are biting on soft plastics or mullet around the dike. Black drum are good on shrimp or croaker in deep water transitions.

Freeport: FAIR. 58 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are slow on mullet or shrimp. Black drum are gearing up for a run, and they are good on shrimp or cut mullet. Flounder are fair along the drains on mullet.

East Matagorda Bay: POOR. 59 degrees. Speckled trout are around the ICW on mullet. There are some signs of a black drum run. Use dead shrimp or cut mullet and stay in the deeper water.

West Matagorda Bay: POOR. 59 degrees. Redfish and black drum are around the reefs on live shrimp under a popping cork. Speckled trout are a little harder to find due to the recent weather conditions but look in the deeper water and use mullet or shrimp.

Port O’Connor: POOR. 57 degrees. There is a large number of dead baitfish due to the weather events of last week. The assessment is still ongoing regarding the extent of the fish kill. Initial assessments indicate the majority of fish impacted were non-recreational species. Please consider catch and release at this time.