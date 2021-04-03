Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 67 Degrees. Speckled trout and redfish can be found in the flats and are best on shrimp. Black drum are good around vegetation on crab or shrimp. Flounder are fair around the rocks on minnow.

Trinity Bay: FAIR TO GOOD. 68 degrees. Speckled trout are over scattered shell and mud on shrimp or mullet. Redfish are good on shrimp. Black drum are good on crab or shrimp in the deeper water.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 68 degrees. Black drum are good near San Luis Pass on shrimp or crab. Speckled Trout will be around the marsh drains and are good on shrimp. Redfish are in the back lakes and over mud shell bottoms – use shrimp under a cork.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 68 degrees. Black drum are biting with shrimp or crab around vegetation. A good number of speckled trout and redfish are good in the flats over shell. When wade fishing, throw topwaters where the mullet are. San Luis Pass is a good spot for fishing right now. This past weekend, the wind was unkind. However, the water continues to warm up, making for ideal fishing conditions.

Texas City: GOOD. 67 degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are good working the drop-offs with soft plastics or using shrimp around the dike. Black drum are excellent on shrimp in the deep waters and around the dike.

Freeport: FAIR. 67 degrees. Redfish are along the banks feeding on mullet. Speckled trout are fair near the ICW on live bait. Black drum are excellent on dead shrimp around vegetation or in the deeper water. Sheepshead are good on live shrimp around the reefs or jetties.

East Matagorda Bay: FAIR TO GOOD. 68 degrees. Speckled trout and Redfish are around the ICW on topwaters. Catch and release is encouraged for the time being. The black drum are good on bass assassins and will be in the deep around structure or vegetation.

West Matagorda Bay: FAIR TO GOOD. 68 degrees. Redfish and black drum are over the deep rocks on live shrimp. Speckled trout are in the deeper water and will be chasing mullet. Use shrimp or topwaters. Catch and release is encouraged for the time being.

Port O’Connor: GOOD. 67 degrees. Speckled trout and Redfish are good and have been around the flats, and jetties wade the reefs for the trout- use shrimp and look for the mullet. Flounder are good around the rocks on shrimp.