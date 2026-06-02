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Texas City creates “30 Free Things to Do in June” guide packed with fun for all ages

by Publisher
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TEXAS CITY, TX – Families, teens, adults and visitors looking for affordable summer fun can
now enjoy a full month of activities, thanks to the City of Texas City’s newly released “30
Free Things to Do in June” list.
The publication highlights dozens of free events, workshops, concerts and classes taking
place citywide throughout the month of June at local parks, the library, community centers
and other venues.
“We created this list to showcase the incredible variety of free opportunities available right
here in our community,” said Communications Director Jennifer Laird. “There is truly
something for everyone.”
Highlights from the “30 Free Things to Do in June” list include:

  • Art classes ranging from blacklight art for teens to wreath-making class for adults
  • A T-Rex tea party for kids
  • A henna workshop for teens
  • Introductory yoga for kids
  • Free outdoor concerts
  • A Family Olympics competition
  • A beginner-friendly 3D design and printing program
  • A ukulele performance
  • A live demonstration exploring the martial arts of Renaissance Europe
    The full list, along with complete event details, registration information and updates, is
    available online at www.texascitytx.gov.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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