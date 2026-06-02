Texas City creates “30 Free Things to Do in June” guide packed with fun for all ages

TEXAS CITY, TX – Families, teens, adults and visitors looking for affordable summer fun can
now enjoy a full month of activities, thanks to the City of Texas City’s newly released “30
Free Things to Do in June” list.
The publication highlights dozens of free events, workshops, concerts and classes taking
place citywide throughout the month of June at local parks, the library, community centers
and other venues.
“We created this list to showcase the incredible variety of free opportunities available right
here in our community,” said Communications Director Jennifer Laird. “There is truly
something for everyone.”
Highlights from the “30 Free Things to Do in June” list include:
- Art classes ranging from blacklight art for teens to wreath-making class for adults
- A T-Rex tea party for kids
- A henna workshop for teens
- Introductory yoga for kids
- Free outdoor concerts
- A Family Olympics competition
- A beginner-friendly 3D design and printing program
- A ukulele performance
- A live demonstration exploring the martial arts of Renaissance Europe
The full list, along with complete event details, registration information and updates, is
available online at www.texascitytx.gov.