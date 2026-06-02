No Reaction, No Problem: How I Finally Found a Tequila I Could Enjoy

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

My eyes were drawn to the table with the tulips at the tequila fair hosted by the Mexican Consulate in Houston. Tequila always caused an allergic reaction, so I have avoided the beverage, but I gave in and sampled the tequila at the table with the tulips.

What a surprise that sample was — my sinuses did not react at all. Of course, I wanted to learn about the tequila I had just sampled.

Veronica Casas, who shared the sample with me, explained that there are no additives in Leyenda De Mexico’s tequila. That might explain why I was able to enjoy my sample.

She went on to tell me more about Leyenda De Mexico, which she said is a company owned and operated by women. The agave grows in volcanic ash and is cultivated using deep well water. She said to protect the fermentation process, the tequila is only made during the winter months.

“Tequila Leyenda de Mexico is founded by master distiller Melly Barajas. She represents a team of women who curate an artisanal tequila that honors tradition and reflects the way her father enjoyed drinking tequila,” said Alexa Curiel, communications director.

In capturing the spirit of femininity, the decanter that holds the delicious beverage is elegantly designed with embossed figures and reflects the shape and appearance of a bottle of perfume.

The brand carries three classes, blanco, reposado and anejo along with a blanco that contains 24K gold flakes.

There were other brands of tequila at the fair, but the one that stood out for me was the silky-smooth experience of Leyenda De Mexico.