American Heart Association National Minority Health Month EmPOWERED to Serve™ roundtable

focuses on structural racism and mental health challenges facing women of color

DALLAS, April 13, 2021 — April is National Minority Health Month and the American Heart Association, the

leading global voluntary health organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke, will convene a

virtual nationwide panel of professionals and community advocates to address the stigma associated with

seeking help for mental health challenges which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. One in 3

adults in the U.S. reports being worried or depressed1 and more than half of U.S. adults say COVID-19 has

negatively impacted their mental well-being due to worry and stress2

. Women of color suffer

disproportionately3

.

In collaboration with the Association’s Go Red for Women® movement, EmPOWERED to Serve™ will host an

hour-long EmPOWERED Women Roundtable virtual event: Building Mental Resilience for Women of Color in

the Midst of COVID-19, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST/5 p.m. PST. The livestreamed

event is free and open to the public. Attendees can register at the EmPOWERED to Serve website.

The EmPOWERED to Serve platform harnesses the passion of individuals and organizations to overcome

barriers to health equity. Moderator Lorisa Bates, vice president of programming content strategy, coproductions and multiplatform at Black Entertainment Television (BET), will center the conversation around

strategies and resources to promote mental and emotional well-being, resiliency and healing among Black and

brown women.

Panelists include:

• Roslyn Holliday Moore, acting director, office of minority health (OMH), deputy director for programs

at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS);

• Ryan Mundy, former professional football player with the National Football League and founder and

CEO of Alkeme Health Co., a digital health company with a mission to become the universal healthcare

provider for the Black community;

• Brandi Pritchett-Johnson, Ph.D, clinical assistant professor and ASPIRE coordinator at University of

Florida and executive director of Future 4 Teens; and,

• Arisha Smith, mom, wife, entrepreneur and social media influencer who is managing high blood

pressure due to stress caused by the pandemic.

“Acknowledging, understanding, and supporting the health and wealth of all women is paramount,” said.

Brandi Pritchett-Johnson, Ph.D. “Addressing the specific mental health needs of women of color is nothing to

question, it is our birthright. It is the nation’s greatest legacy as it is the gift that keeps on giving.”

The April event is one of four virtual EmPOWERED Women Roundtables the Association has planned as part of

its commitment to building healthier lives – mental and physical – for all. Earlier this year, the American Heart

Association announced plans to invest more than $230 million over the next four years to support targeted

initiatives and programs, while leading additional efforts to drive systemic public health change focused on

improving health equity and tackling issues of health justice and structural racism head on.

