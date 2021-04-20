Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views :
Santa Fe High School pole vaulter Nathan Williams cleared a new school record of 14’3″ to take the District 22-5A championship. Seth Jacobs came in 2nd place with a jump of 13’6″. Jonathon Wright had a PR of 10′ to take 4th and Bri Edgley tied her personal record with a 2nd place jump of 9’6″.

Apr 20, 2021
At 10:53am
