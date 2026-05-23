Rep. Weber Announces Major Texas Gulf Coast Funding Wins as FY27 Energy and Water Appropriations Bill Advances 

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Rep. Randy Weber (TX-14) announced more than $120 million in funding victories for Texas’ 14th Congressional District in the Fiscal Year 2027 Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act following passage out of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water. The legislation will now advance to the full House Appropriations Committee before it heads to the U.S. House Floor.

The bill includes critical funding for Texas Gulf Coast priorities championed by Rep. Weber, including the Sabine-Neches Waterway, the Coastal Texas Protection and Restoration Study, and the Galveston Harbor and Channel.

“Texas’ 14th District is the district that powers America, and these investments are proof that the work happening on the Texas Gulf Coast matters to every single American,” said Rep. Weber. “Our ports, waterways, and energy infrastructure keep this country moving. From producing the fuel that powers our military to moving commerce through some of the nation’s busiest waterways, Southeast Texas and the Gulf Coast are essential to America’s economic strength and national security. I’ll continue fighting every single day to make sure our communities remain at the forefront of these conversations in Washington.”

Included in the FY27 Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Act:

$100 million for the Sabine-Neches Waterway construction project, continuing progress on the deepening and expansion of one of the nation’s most important waterways for energy production and exports.

for the Sabine-Neches Waterway construction project, continuing progress on the deepening and expansion of one of the nation’s most important waterways for energy production and exports. $12.7 million for Galveston Harbor and Channel operations and maintenance, supporting dredging and navigation improvements for one of the busiest entrance channels in the United States.

for Galveston Harbor and Channel operations and maintenance, supporting dredging and navigation improvements for one of the busiest entrance channels in the United States. $9.2 million for the Coastal Texas Protection and Restoration Study (locally known as the Ike Dike Project), helping advance long-term coastal storm protection efforts along the Texas Gulf Coast.

“Deepening the Sabine-Neches Waterway is one of the most vital missions of our time, and we are honored to serve Jefferson County, Texas, and this great nation,” said Randy Reese, Executive Director and CEO of the Sabine-Neches Navigation District. “We are committed to delivering economic prosperity and energy security for generations.”

“The Port of Galveston greatly appreciates the leadership and support of Congressman Randy Weber and Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, Chairman of the House Energy and Water Appropriations Subcommittee, for recognizing the national and regional importance of the Galveston Harbor and Channel project,” said Rodger Rees, Port Director & CEO, Galveston Wharves at the Port of Galveston. “Under Chairman Fleischmann’s leadership, the Fiscal Year 2027 House appropriations legislation proposes increasing the President’s budget request for the Galveston Harbor and Channel project from $44.8 million to $60.5 million to help ensure that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has sufficient funding to adequately maintain this critical federal navigation project. While the legislation still requires approval by the full House and subsequent congressional action, this represents a significant step forward for the Port of Galveston and the many industries that rely upon this federal navigation channel.”

“This funding sends an unmistakable message: Congress is committed to advancing the Coastal Texas Project,” said Coalter Baker, Executive Director, Gulf Coast Protection District. “This bill is another example of consistent, dedicated investments in coastal storm risk mitigation, reinforcing the fact that protecting the Texas coast is a national priority. We appreciate Congressman Weber’s leadership in keeping these projects moving forward and ensuring they remain front and center in Washington.”