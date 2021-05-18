County’s Vietnam veterans honored in special ceremony

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Vietnam War veteran Eddie Quintero was one of 32 Vietnam veterans from Galveston County who were honored on Saturday. Each Vietnam veteran was awarded a certificate and a 50th anniversary lapel pin.

“This pin means a lot to me. I really appreciate being honored for my years serving our country,” said Quintero.

The pin and certificate are an official recognition of honor and gratitude for all living Vietnam War Veterans who served in the United States Armed Forces between November 1, 1955 through May 15, 1975.

Operation Honor our Local Veterans provided the half-day event for honoring Vietnam Veterans at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Santa Fe. Galveston County Commissioner Joe Giutsi assisted in the presentation of the pins.

The members of the board of Operation Honor our Local Veterans are younger than the men and women who served in Vietnam. They are glad to be part of showing support for those who served before them.

“This is part of continuing to serve my country by taking care of other veterans,” said Claude Hoke. Santa Fe City Councilmember and a 27-year Veteran of the USAF.

Salvadore Farina, also a veteran of the Vietnam War, is pleased to see younger Veterans stepping in and being part of caring for the family of Veterans. “We need younger Veterans to carry on the torch and take care of each other. That’s what we’re all about. We are a family,” said Farina.

The veterans were treated to a fried catfish and shrimp lunch.