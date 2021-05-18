Mother and Daughter Share Special Connection as Class of 2021 COM Graduates

(Texas City, Texas) — Graduation day is an exciting time for most families as they celebrate the culmination of their loved ones’ academic journey. But for the Alcocer family, commencement will take on a special meaning as mother Vinca and daughter Alexis donned their cap and gowns together on May 15 as graduates of the College of the Mainland (COM) Class of 2021.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” said Alexis. “I get to graduate with my mom. Like, who gets to say that?”

Alexis will be graduating from COM’s Collegiate High School (CHS) program with an Associate of Arts in General Studies. The CHS program allows high school students to earn an associate degree at a discounted cost while simultaneously completing a high school diploma. For Alexis, that means receiving her associate degree from COM before earning her high school diploma from Texas City High School later in June.

“It’s a great opportunity,” said Alexis. “I can graduate before I get my high school diploma.”

Her mother Vinca will be earning an Associate of Applied Science in Health Information Management and a certification in coding.

“As a parent, I think it’s important to further your knowledge,” Vinca shared. “I feel like if I can do it, anybody can do it.”

And while the mother/daughter duo were fortunate to share in a unique experience, together allowing them to have an added layer of support through each other as they navigated through their college journey, the two both credit COM’s personalized, student-centered approach with helping them reach their long-awaited achievement.

“When I needed help, my professors were there all the time,” Vinca said. “College of the Mainland is awesome.”

“I feel like College of the Mainland really works with you and tries to make sure you’re in the right place when studying and doing classes here,” Alexis said. “I am so grateful for the CHS staff. They want to make sure that you get through this program, that you are going to graduate. They are 100% dedicated to you, and they make sure that you stay on track.”

Upon graduation, Alexis plans to transfer to the University of Houston-Clear Lake in the fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree in biology, and subsequently attend medical school. Ultimately, she wants to pursue a career as an anesthesiologist where she can put her passion for helping others to work.

Her mother plans to pursue her bachelor’s degree either in healthcare administration or health information management.

“College of the Mainland has helped us out so much both financially and academically,” Vinca said. “As a mom, it’s so amazing. I just want to jump for joy. I’m just so happy.”

College of the Mainland recognized Vinca and Alexis along with the college’s other spring 2021 graduates during a virtual graduation ceremony on May 15 at 10 a.m.