Texas City High School junior Madison Howell competed in three events on May 1, 2021, in UIL State Academics at Barbers Hill High School. Howell advanced to State by winning first place in 3 journalism events at Regionals and bringing home the team trophy. She single-handedly won the team trophy because of placing first in all of her events: News Writing, Headline Writing and Editorial Writing. At State, she placed third in Editorial Writing. Her teacher is Jennifer Kunard. Pictured are Kunard, Howell and Board President Nakisha Paul.