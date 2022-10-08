Saturday, October 8, 2022
It’s (Still) Sports’ Most Wonderful Time

by Brandon Williams
by Brandon Williams

October becomes more wonderful as the Astros begin their postseason bid at hoisting a World title, while Tuesday remains filled with high school volleyball. The week, of course, begins with Week 5 of the NFL season which sees both the Texams and Cowboys on the road.

Sunday: It’s off to Jacksonville for the still-winless Texans, who take on a much-improved Jaguars team beginning at 12:00pm. KHOU11 will have the game live.

The Cowboys are also on the road as they visit the defending Super Bowl champion Rams who are still smarting from Monday night’s meltdown against the 49ers. KRIV26 will have the game at 3:25pm.

Monday: Texas City’s boys’ golf team will take part in their first event of the fall season when they travel to Wilderess County Club to take part in a meet hosted by Brazoswood.

The Rockets play their penultimate preseason game as they travel to South Beach and face the Heat at 6:30pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southest will start coverage with the pregame show at 6:00pm.

Tuesday: The high school volleyball schedule starts with Clear Creek at Katy Tompkins at 4:30pm, followed by Galveston Ball at Texas City in a rare doubleheader that starts at 5:00pm, with the second match scheduled for 6:00pm, along with Clear Brook at Clear Lake, Dickinson at Clear Falls, Clear Springs at Brazoswood, and Hitchcock at Van Vleck. Fort Bend Austin at Friendswood, Stafford at La Marque and Santa Fe at Angleton each start at 6:30pm.

The Astros begin their bid for a second World Series crown when they host one of the winners of the American League Wild Card series. TBS will have coverage at a time to be determined.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

