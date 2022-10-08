It’s (Still) Sports’ Most Wonderful Time

October becomes more wonderful as the Astros begin their postseason bid at hoisting a World title, while Tuesday remains filled with high school volleyball. The week, of course, begins with Week 5 of the NFL season which sees both the Texams and Cowboys on the road.

Sunday: It’s off to Jacksonville for the still-winless Texans, who take on a much-improved Jaguars team beginning at 12:00pm. KHOU11 will have the game live.

The Cowboys are also on the road as they visit the defending Super Bowl champion Rams who are still smarting from Monday night’s meltdown against the 49ers. KRIV26 will have the game at 3:25pm.

Monday: Texas City’s boys’ golf team will take part in their first event of the fall season when they travel to Wilderess County Club to take part in a meet hosted by Brazoswood.

The Rockets play their penultimate preseason game as they travel to South Beach and face the Heat at 6:30pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southest will start coverage with the pregame show at 6:00pm.

Tuesday: The high school volleyball schedule starts with Clear Creek at Katy Tompkins at 4:30pm, followed by Galveston Ball at Texas City in a rare doubleheader that starts at 5:00pm, with the second match scheduled for 6:00pm, along with Clear Brook at Clear Lake, Dickinson at Clear Falls, Clear Springs at Brazoswood, and Hitchcock at Van Vleck. Fort Bend Austin at Friendswood, Stafford at La Marque and Santa Fe at Angleton each start at 6:30pm.

The Astros begin their bid for a second World Series crown when they host one of the winners of the American League Wild Card series. TBS will have coverage at a time to be determined.